'Altercation' leads to northwest Albany shooting

Nov. 26—ALBANY — Surprised clerks at the Homerun Foods store at 2722 Dawson Road told Albany police this week that Brandon Stroud came into the store with gunshot wounds to his leg and foot.

Albany Police Department officers responded to the report of a shooting on the 2700 block of Pointe North Boulevard just before 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, according to a report sent to media Friday. Stroud, 26, the apparent victim in the shooting, entered the Homerun Foods store after what police described as "an altercation." He was taken to Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital for treatment of his injuries.

The APD news release said the incident remains under investigation. Anyone who has any credible information regarding this incident is encouraged to call the Albany Police Department at (229) 431-2100 or Crimestoppers at (229) 436-TIPS.