Altercation leads to stabbing; three arrested

Mar. 10—ALBANY — The Albany Police Department has issued three arrest warrants related to a Wednesday altercation that resulted in a stabbing, a news release from APD said.

Officers responded to Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital, where Aniyah Robinson was being treated for a stab wound to the face.

An arrest warrant was taken for Keyosha Styles, 22, who is accused of stabbing Robinson, for aggravated assault in the case, police said. Robinson, 17, and Samuel White, 23, were each charged with affray.

Police said that Styles struck White in the chest during the altercation.