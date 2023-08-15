Altercation on St. Paul’s Raspberry Island on Monday night ends with man fatally shot

A man died after he was shot on St. Paul’s Raspberry Island Monday night.

Police were called to the Mississippi River park across from downtown just after 9 p.m. on a report of a shooting. There had been a large group gathered, an altercation and shots fired, police said of preliminary information.

Officers found a man with apparent gunshot injuries. Paramedics took him to Regions Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Homicide investigators are working to determine what led to the shooting and who was responsible. Police didn’t announce arrests early Tuesday.

Officers located possible witnesses Monday night and also asked anyone with information to call them at 651-266-5650.

Police said they will release the victim’s name after the Ramsey County medical examiner’s office confirms his identity and cause of death.

The man’s homicide was the 23rd of the year in St. Paul. There were 22 homicides in St. Paul as of this date last year.

Related Articles