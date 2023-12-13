Altered image does not show S. Africa’s main airport selling unclaimed luggage

Posts published by Facebook pages imitating O.R. Tambo International Airport in South Africa claim that an image shows lost luggage being sold by the airport for a pittance because it has run out of storage space. But this is false; the airport said the posts are a scam. AFP Fact Check also found the image was altered, while the links in the posts take users to sham websites.

One post includes a picture showing hundreds of suitcases inside a warehouse and among them two yellow signs with the airport’s logo and a purported price tag of “R38” ($2) in a large black font (archived here).

“A suitcase with lost items from airport customers in South Africa for just R38. The airport has no storage space for lost luggage, so suitcases with various items and electronics are being sold for just R38!,” reads the post published by an account called “OR Tambo Airport” on December 3, 2023.

The post adds: “Online only. To order click on the button in the advert and go to the website!”

<span>A screenshot of the false post, taken on December 13, 2023</span>
The account’s page transparency shows it was created in  2017 and is managed predominately from Colombia and Vietnam, not South Africa.

<span>Screenshot highlighting the Facebook page’s transparency section and URL, taken on December 12, 2023</span>
A second page responsible for publishing the luggage claims was previously named “The Guinea Pig Farm”. In November 2023 it changed to “O.R.Tambo International Airport” and began posting pictures of suitcase collections.

<span>Screenshot highlighting the Facebook page's transparency section, URL and photos of guinea pigs</span>
The posts are false and have nothing to do with a discounted sale of lost luggage by O.R. Tambo International Airport officials.

Florence airport

A reverse image search showed that the photo of the suitcases purportedly for sale was posted in July 2023 to a Reddit community for content related to Florence, Italy (archived here).

Florence Airport Lost Luggage Mess
by u/RhinestonePommelboy in florence

The user posted photos and a story about a family member who had struggled to locate their luggage after it was lost at the Florence airport.

According to the post, after three visits the family member was taken to the airport hangar where all lost and unclaimed luggage was kept.

Titled “Florence Airport Lost Luggage Mess”, the post includes the picture falsely linked to South Africa and another image showing a wider angle of the hangar in Florence.

<span>A screenshot of the second photo taken from the Reddit post published in July 2023</span>
A closer look at the original images also reveals that the yellow-and-black signs were digitally added to mislead social media users.

<span>Screenshots comparing the altered image (left) and the original image on Reddit (right)</span>
Comments on the recent posts shared in South Africa showing open suitcases filled with clothes and other personal effects helped to perpetuate the false claim.

“My suitcase was full of quality items from my favourite brands, Calvin Klein, Zara, Lev`is (sic) and others. It was a real hypermarket of fashion in one suitcase!” reads one of the comments.

<span>A screenshot of a misleading comment on one of the false posts</span>
However, a reverse image search showed the picture was published on Pinterest (archived here) in April 2023.

<span>A screenshot of the picture published on Pinterest in April 2023</span>
Phishing scam

The links featured in each of the fake airport posts lead to a page promoting unrelated products — a cloud pillow in one case and a wireless charging pad in another.

Additionally, URLs, including “goodsalefee4.quest” and “baglost4.skin” appear to be mirror websites of a real online retail company called Madoxxy.

<span>Screenshots of the URLs of the mirror websites linked to the false posts</span>
The mirror websites do not let the user make any purchases; all attempts to click on the buttons to "add to cart" or "buy it now" yield no follow-up action.

<span>Screenshots showing products on the mirror websites</span>
Airports Company South Africa (ACSA), which operates the country’s major airports, has warned of the scam on X (formerly Twitter) and urged passengers to visit their website to verify information.

“Passengers are advised to beware of baggage scams on social media, and syndicates claiming to sell lost/unclaimed baggage from any of our airports”, reads the statement from November 20, 2023 (archived here).

A keyword search of “lost luggage sale scam” on Google also found multiple articles and debunks in the last few months about similar scams around the world, including Dublin Airport, Auckland Airport, Malta International Airport, Bandaranaike International Airport, Ninoy Aquino International Airport and Singapore Airlines (archived here, here, here, here, here, here and here).

All the posts used a similar method but published different pictures to show the collection of lost suitcases.

The posts appear to be a phishing scam which entices social media users to visit the sham website allowing cyber criminals to steal their banking details or leading them to divulge personal information.

AFP Fact Check debunked a similar hoax earlier this year about selling electric bicycles at an unbelievable discount.

