Altered photos of Cambodian torture victims stir controversy

  • A tourist views portraits of victims executed by the Khmer Rouge regime at the Tuol Sleng Genocide Museum in Phnom Penh, Cambodia on Feb. 5, 2018. Cambodians on Monday, April 12, 2021, continued to condemn an Irish photo restorer for altering photographs of victims of their country’s 1970s genocide to show them smiling, saying his decision and that of an international media group to publish them showed horrible judgement.(AP Photo/Heng Sinith)
  • Tourists view portraits of victims executed by the Khmer Rouge regime at the Tuol Sleng Genocide Museum in Phnom Penh, Cambodia on Feb. 5, 2018. Cambodians on Monday, April 12, 2021, continued to condemn an Irish photo restorer for altering photographs of victims of their country’s 1970s genocide to show them smiling, saying his decision and that of an international media group to publish them showed horrible judgement.(AP Photo/Heng Sinith)
1 / 2

Cambodia Khmer Rouge Altered Photos

A tourist views portraits of victims executed by the Khmer Rouge regime at the Tuol Sleng Genocide Museum in Phnom Penh, Cambodia on Feb. 5, 2018. Cambodians on Monday, April 12, 2021, continued to condemn an Irish photo restorer for altering photographs of victims of their country’s 1970s genocide to show them smiling, saying his decision and that of an international media group to publish them showed horrible judgement.(AP Photo/Heng Sinith)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Bt SOPHENG CHEANG
·4 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

PHNOM PENH, Cambodia (AP) — Cambodians on Monday continued to condemn an Irish photo restorer for altering photographs of victims of their country’s 1970s genocide to show them smiling, saying his decision and that of an international media group to publish them showed horrible judgement.

Vice on Friday published an interview with Matt Loughrey, who had colorized photos taken of prisoners of the Khmer Rouge's notorious S-21 prison in Phnom Penh, where an estimated 17,000 people suspected of being enemies of the communist regime were jailed and tortured before being executed.

Vice has since taken the article off its website and released a statement saying it was investigating the issue.

“To imagine the smiling faces of victims of the Khmer Rouge, your judgment then must be horrible,” Youk Chhang, director of the Documentation Center of Cambodia, said Monday.

Youk Chhang’s center has a vast trove of evidence of atrocities committed by the Khmer Rouge, who are blamed for the deaths of an estimated 1.7 million of their countrymen through execution, starvation, overwork and lack of medical care. After winning a civil war and taking power in 1975, the group's paranoid leaders blamed the failure of their utopian plans on enemies, and purges were constant until a Vietnamese invasion unseated them in 1979.

The controversy over the photos has raised questions about what limits there should be on the manipulation of historical images, an especially sensitive issue in the case of Cambodia, where the trauma from the brutality is still evident.

“A lesson we learn from this is that we must accept the fact that the Khmer Rouge is NOT about the past,” Youk Chhang told The Associated Press in an email. “How can it be about the past, when we have at least five million survivors of the Khmer Rouge are still alive today?”

In his interview with Vice, Loughrey said he had been hired by family members of some of the S-21 victims to colorize photos of their loved ones, and he then on his own worked on more images from the prison, which today is the Tuol Sleng Genocide Museum. The Associated Press was unable to reach him Monday for comment.

Several colorized photos accompanying the article showed S-21 prisoners smiling for the camera, and Loughrey volunteered his thoughts to Vice's interviewer about why they might have been smiling.

“The women tended to have a smile on their face more so than the men,” he told Vice. "I think a lot of that has to do with nervousness.”

The article set off alarms bells with people familiar with the collection of the original black and white photos, including professional photographer John Vink, who has worked in Cambodia. They pointed out that in at least some of the original photos, the subjects were not smiling, and Loughrey not only colorized the photos but retouched them to alter their expressions

“Matt Loughrey in Vice is not colourising S21 photographs. He is falsifying history,” Vink commented Saturday on Twitter, showing examples of the originals and Loughrey’s altered versions with smiles.

Social media users in Cambodia jumped into the fray.

“The actions of the Matt Loughrey and @viceasia @vice really hurt me, my mother and the entire Cambodian community that still deeply suffer from the brutality of the Khmer Rouge,” tweeted Thida Leiper.

Signatures were solicited for an online petition demanding Vice take down the story with the photos and that Loughrey apologize.

On Sunday, Cambodia’s Ministry of Culture and Fine Arts issued a statement, saying it “does not accept this kind of manipulation, and considers this work of Matt Lougnrey to seriously affect the dignity of the victims, the reality of Cambodia’s history, and in violation of the rights of the Museum as the lawful owners and custodians of these photographs.”

It said that use of the S-21 photos was regulated under Cambodian law, and warned that unless Loughrey and Vice took the images offline it would consider legal action against them.

“We urge researchers, artists and the public not to manipulate any historical source to respect the victims,” the ministry said.

By Monday, Vice had taken down the story and posted a statement in its place.

“The article included photographs of Khmer Rouge victims that Loughrey manipulated beyond colorization,” it acknowledged. “The story did not meet the editorial standards of VICE and has been removed. We regret the error and will investigate how this failure of the editorial process occurred.”

Recommended Stories

  • Biden hasn't actually lifted Trump's historically low refugee cap yet, advocates note

    President Biden signed an executive order Feb. 4 revoking the historically low cap on refugees and other related restrictions put in place by his predecessor, former President Donald Trump, and pledged to raise that limit to 125,000 a year. But he "has yet to do one thing that would make all of those changes official: sign what is known as a presidential determination," The Washington Post reported Sunday. Until he does, Trump's cap of 15,000 refugees in the 2020-21 fiscal year will remain in place. In a report released Friday, the humanitarian nonprofit International Rescue Committee said Biden is on track to admit the fewest number of refugees of any modern president, including Trump. In its first two and a half months, the Biden administration has admitted 2,050 refugees, the IRC said, and without a change in policy, that will result in just 4,510 refugees this fiscal year. Biden's effort to sharply raise the number of refugees resettled in the U.S. is supposed to take effect in "the first full fiscal year of the Biden-Harris administration," which begins in October. Biden "also intends to propose a raise in refugee admissions for this fiscal year, after appropriate consultation with Congress," the White House said in its Feb. 4 fact sheet. Refugee advocacy groups have "deep concern" about Biden's delay in ramping up refugee resettlement, said Nazanin Ash, the IRC's vice president for global policy and advocacy, and "tens of thousands of already cleared refugees" are stuck "in uncertain limbo." Biden's fiscal 2021-22 budge calls for large increases in refugee resettlement funds, but "refugee advocates say those in limbo often cannot afford to wait weeks, let alone months, until the next fiscal year," the Post reports. At Friday's White House press briefing, a reporter noted that Biden hasn't formally signed the paperwork on refugees and asked if he's "still committed to raising that cap to 62,500 by this fiscal year." White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said yes, "the president remains committed to raising the cap." More stories from theweek.comYou should start a keyhole gardenTrump finally jumps the sharkSNL's Weekend Update jokes it's nice to 'see women pay for an hour with Matt Gaetz,' hears out the Titanic's iceberg

  • Jordan's King Abdullah and estranged Prince Hamza make first joint appearance since rift

    AMMAN (Reuters) -Jordan's King Abdullah and former crown prince and half-brother Prince Hamza made their first joint appearance since a rift shook the country, attending a ceremony on Sunday marking 100 years of independence. State media showed the monarch and other members of the royal family laying wreaths at the memorial to the unknown soldier and tombs of royalty in the Raghdan palace in Amman. Hamza pledged allegiance to King Abdullah late on Monday following mediation by the royal family, two days after the military warned him over actions that it said were undermining Jordan’s security and stability.

  • Huawei, HSBC agree on document deal for extradition case

    Chinese telecommunications equipment firm Huawei said Monday that it has reached an agreement with HSBC in Hong Kong to obtain documents that its chief financial office Meng Wanzhou hopes will help prevent her extradition to the U.S. Meng, who was detained in Canada in 2018 at the behest of U.S. authorities, has been fighting a legal battle over the last two years as the U.S. seeks to extradite her over allegations of bank fraud and violations of sanctions against Iran.

  • Chloé Zhao becomes 1st woman of color to win top DGA honor

    Chloé Zhao’s “Nomadland” continued its tour of dominance through awards season Saturday night, when Zhao took top honors at the 73rd annual Directors Guild Association Awards. Kathryn Bigelow was the first for “The Hurt Locker.” Last year was a rare exception when the Guild honored “1917” director Sam Mendes and then the Oscar went to “Parasite” director Bong Joon Ho.

  • Greece pins hopes on mandatory home testing, opens schools

    High schools have reopened in Greece to students in the final three grades with the mandatory use of test kits for COVID-19 being rolled out across the country to help with mass screening for infections, with an eye to further reopening the economy and tourism. The kits “are a valuable screening tool,” Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said.

  • Chinese official says local vaccines 'don't have high protection rates'

    However he later appeared to backtrack, saying his comments were a "complete misunderstanding".

  • As Democrats gain, some Republicans tout Trump ties in North Texas congressional race

    He’s not a candidate, but his name keeps popping up in a North Texas congressional race: Donald Trump.

  • Thai, Lao, and Cambodian New Year celebrations held in Fresno

    There were traditional foods like papaya salad, Thai barbecue chicken, and even Cambodian sticks.

  • Reports: Myanmar forces kill 82 in single day in city

    At least 82 people were killed in one day in a crackdown by Myanmar security forces on pro-democracy protesters, according to reports Saturday from independent local media and an organization that keeps track of casualties since the February coup. Friday’s death toll in Bago was the biggest one-day total for a single city since March 14, when just over 100 people were killed in Yangon, the country’s biggest city. Bago is about 100 kilometers (60 miles) northeast of Yangon.

  • Analysis: Chinese tech start-ups pull IPO plans as Beijing tightens scrutiny

    A growing number of Chinese tech start-ups are cancelling plans to list on Nasdaq-style markets at home with some eyeing Hong Kong share sales instead, as regulators tighten scrutiny of IPO applicants after the halting of Ant Group's $37 billion float. Over 100 companies have voluntarily withdrawn applications to list on Shanghai's STAR Market and Shenzhen's ChiNext since Ant's termination of its initial public offering (IPO) in November, according to Reuters review of exchange filings. The unprecedented withdrawals come against the backdrop of sharply intensified grilling of listing prospects by regulators, leading to IPO delays, outright rejection or even penalties, say bankers and company executives.

  • SKorea's Moon says EV battery settlement 'very meaningful'

    South Korean President Moon Jae-in on Monday welcomed a decision by two South Korean electric vehicle battery makers to settle a long-running intellectual property dispute that had threatened thousands of American jobs and President Joe Biden's environmental policies. In agreeing to pay 2 trillion won ($1.8 billion) to LG Energy Solution over stolen trade secrets, SK Innovation can now move ahead with plans to manufacture batteries in Georgia for electrically powered Ford pickup trucks and Volkswagen SUVs. In a series of tweets, Moon said the companies’ last-minute settlement on Sunday was “fortunate” and “very meaningful” and would help stabilize global supply chains in a fast-moving industry that's experiencing growing pains.

  • Congressional Staffer Found Dead, Girlfriend Rescued After Death Valley Camping Trip

    Inyo County Sheriff’s OfficeAlexander Lofgren, a caseworker in the office of Arizona Congressman Raúl Grijalva and a former U.S. Army combat engineer, was found dead after going missing with his girlfriend on a camping trip in Death Valley.Authorities began searching for Lofgren and his girlfriend, Emily Henkel, on Tuesday after the two, described as experienced campers who often traverse remote areas, did not return from their trek Sunday as expected. The Inyo County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Friday that authorities had been able to locate Lofgren and Henkel the day before using aerial reconnaissance. They were in a “very remote area of Death Valley National Park” perched on a steep ledge.A rescue attempt failed Thursday, due to the steep, remote terrain. Authorities were able to extract Henkel and Lofgren Friday afternoon; Lofgren, it seems, was found dead, while Henkel has been hospitalized. An investigation will soon begin to determine Lofgren’s cause of death.Inyo County Sheriff Jeff Hollowell said in a statement, “This has been a tremendously difficult operation in a very unforgiving geographic area of Inyo County, I sincerely hope for healing and recovery for all involved.”After the pair were reported missing on Tuesday, investigators went through Lofgren’s backcountry itinerary and checked every attraction and tourist site along the way, with no results.“Both Lofgren and Henkel are described as experienced campers,” the sheriff’s office said on Thursday as the search was underway. “Lofgren is believed to have jugs of water and at least one day’s worth of food as well as camping gear. Lofgren is known for camping in remote areas that are not designated campgrounds.”Later on Thursday, the couple’s white Subaru was found near a road in the national park, in an area not on their itinerary, with a note inside that read, “Two flat tires, headed to Mormon Point, have three days’ worth of water.” The two were eventually found two miles away from that destination, the Arizona Republic reports. It’s unclear what exactly happened to the couple.Lofgren served four years in the U.S. Army and worked in the district office of Grijalva, who represents Arizona’s 3rd district. The Arizona Republic reports that Lofgren came aboard in 2019 as part of the Wounded Warriors Project, after his service in the U.S. Army as a combat engineer, during which he was deployed to Afghanistan.“To know Alex was to know someone who loved life, loved his family, and loved helping others,” Grijalva said in a statement Friday. “Words cannot begin to describe the void this immeasurable loss leaves in the hearts of his colleagues and his family.”“Alex lived a life of service and always put the needs of others first,” Grijalva continued. “After serving our country in Afghanistan, he came home to Arizona to serve veterans right here in Southern Arizona as a caseworker in my office. The passion he dedicated to his work each day touched countless lives. No matter the situation, Alex met those he helped with a smiling face, a caring heart, and unrivaled empathy.”Words cannot begin to describe how heartbroken I am over the death of Alex Lofgren, a dedicated caseworker in my district office. Alex will forever be a part of our family, and my heart is with his family, his loving partner Emily, and his colleagues who mourn him today. pic.twitter.com/Fyi7zWNYiK— Raul M. Grijalva (@RepRaulGrijalva) April 9, 2021 Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • For the second day in a row, a group of Cuban migrants lands in the Keys

    For the second time in two days, a group of Cuban migrants arrived in the Florida Keys by boat.

  • Two people accused of stealing a Confederate monument worth $500,000 from an Alabama cemetery were arrested in New Orleans, police say

    The Jefferson Davis Memorial Chair was taken from a cemetery Selma, Alabama cemetery in late March.

  • Counter protests shut down California ‘White Lives Matter’ rally

    ‘White Lives Matter’ rallies were planned to be held nationwide on 11 April, marking it as a national day of solidarity for the event

  • ‘They were good people.’ Friend remembers husband, wife, daughter killed in SC tornado

    The hearts of those who knew the Brelands are still healing a year later.

  • The investigators looking into sexual harassment claims against Gov. Cuomo have wide, sweeping powers and are paid as much as $750 per hour

    The investigators have been retained for six months, but Attorney General Letitia James can extend the contracts as she deems necessary.

  • Thailand sees record new infections ahead of major festival

    Thailand reported 985 new coronavirus cases on Monday, its highest daily increase since the start of the pandemic, and health officials said they were worried the number of new infections could be far higher after this week's traditional Thai New Year holiday. Millions of Thais are traveling around the country — often from urban areas to rural villages — for this week's annual Songkran festival, which marks the traditional Thai New Year. While Thailand has only recorded 33,610 infections and 97 deaths, critics say the vaccination drive is too slow — less than 1% of the population has gotten their jabs — and support for people whose livelihoods have been wiped out by the pandemic is lacking.

  • Gold eases as U.S. yields hold firm; inflation data in focus

    Gold prices eased on Monday as U.S. Treasury yields remained elevated, denting the appeal of bullion, while investors waited for this week's key U.S. inflation and retail sales data. Spot gold was 0.1% lower at $1,740.90 per ounce by 0950 GMT. As long as yields are relatively high, gold will not benefit, ABN Amro analyst Georgette Boele said, adding that the market is now focused on U.S. March Consumer Price Index data due on Tuesday.

  • Here's the biggest news you missed this weekend

    The US vows to be a world leader on COVID-19 vaccinations. 211,000 lbs. of ground turkey could have Salmonella. It's the weekend's biggest news.