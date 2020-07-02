Alterna Equity Partners Increases Equity Investment Into Alterna Capital Solutions to Capitalize on Growth Initiatives

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., July 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Alterna Equity Partners today announced the successful completion of a follow on $15 million preferred equity investment to it's initial investment in Alterna Capital Solutions LLC. In conjunction with new lending syndicate commitments, Alterna's investment will provide the company with a $105 million balance sheet. Alterna's founder, Robert Konrad, joined forces with Stan Carpenter, ACS' founder and CEO, in 2018 to create an accounts receivables financing company for funding small and medium-sized enterprises (SME's). Headquartered in Winter Park, Florida, with offices in Atlanta, San Francisco and Denver, Alterna Capital Solutions has been one of the fastest growing companies in it's market segment over the past 24 months. Since its 2018 launch, the Company has purchased over $497,000,000 million in total receivables. "Alterna is excited to have the opportunity to continue it's work with ACS to bring additional financial and managerial resources to continue to build a best in class organization providing an attractive service focused offering to clients. The company is well capitalized and uniquely positioned to help SME's navigate the economic impact from COVID-19," said Alterna Founder Robert Konrad.

(PRNewsfoto/Alterna Equity Partners LLC) More

Alterna Equity Partners, founded by Mr. Konrad in 2006, is a private equity investment firm based in South Florida that makes strategic investments in early stage and established growing companies. Alterna invests in existing and new management teams and assists in the growth and development of its company investments through the introduction of new financial and managerial resources. Its operating and affiliated businesses oversee more than $1 billion in assets across several funds, portfolio companies and co-investments. Learn more at AlternaEquityPartners.com.

Contact

Ilona Wolpin

(954) 298-8784

ilonawolpin@anolimanagement.com

Cision More

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/alterna-equity-partners-increases-equity-investment-into-alterna-capital-solutions-to-capitalize-on-growth-initiatives-301087340.html

SOURCE Alterna Equity Partners LLC