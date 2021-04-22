Alternate juror recounts Derek Chauvin trial, moment that 'really got to me'

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Minyvonne Burke
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Lisa Christensen was an alternate juror in Derek Chauvin's trial but said she agrees that the former Minneapolis police officer is guilty of murder in George Floyd's death.

"I felt he was guilty," she said in an interview that aired Thursday on "CBS This Morning."

"I didn't know if he was going to be guilty on all counts but I would have said guilty," Christensen added.

Chauvin was convicted Tuesday of second- and third-degree murder, as well as second-degree manslaughter. The 12-person jury delivered the unanimous verdict following three weeks of witness testimony.

Under Minnesota law, Chauvin would serve no more than 40 years in prison.

Christensen lives in Brooklyn Center, where Daunte Wright was fatally shot by police April 11. She said on "CBS This Morning" that protests in the city did not play a role in her believing Chauvin is guilty.

Christensen said she was nervous about being selected for the trial because she knew that "no matter what, somebody wasn't going to be happy." Floyd's death May 25, captured on cellphone video, sparked protests around the country and the world.

"I was worried about, you know, whatever the verdict may be, if some people felt strongly on one side, other people felt strongly on the other side," she explained.

But, for Christensen, the prosecution made a "really good, strong argument."

"Dr. Tobin was the one that really did it for me," she said, referring to Dr. Martin Tobin, a world-renowned expert on breathing.

Tobin testified that, by his calculation, he believes 91.5 pounds — half of Chauvin's body weight and half the weight of his gear — were on Floyd's neck at one point.

"This means that all of his body weight is being directed down at Mr. Floyd's neck," Tobin said.

Christensen said on "CBS This Morning" that Tobin's testimony really explained things.

"I understood it, down to where he said this is the moment that he lost his life really got to me," she said.

The defense, according to Christensen, did not have a good impact and "overpromised in the beginning."

Prior to the trial, Christensen said she had never watched the entire video of Floyd's arrest. She said seeing it, especially from different angles, made her teary-eyed.

She also commented on how she made eye contact with Chauvin several times during the trial, saying it made her "pretty uncomfortable."

"I felt like he was the leader and the other officers were following his lead. I kind of felt like he wasn't taking the warnings seriously, obviously, kind of like, 'I know what I'm doing,'" she explained.

Recommended Stories

  • Alternate juror in Chauvin trial on testimony that "really got to me"

    Lisa Christensen was one of two alternate jurors in the trial of Derek Chauvin.

  • 'He was guilty.' Extra juror in favor of Chauvin conviction

    An alternate juror at the trial of Derek Chauvin said she agreed with the jury's decision to convict him in George Floyd's death, saying she saw Chauvin as the leader of officers at the scene and that he brushed off warnings by bystanders that Floyd was in danger. “I felt he was guilty,” Lisa Christensen said on “CBS This Morning” in a story aired Thursday. Christensen was one of two alternates dismissed by Judge Peter Cahill after Monday's closing arguments.

  • 10 things in tech you need to know today

    CEOs respond to ex-cop's guilty verdict, hackers blackmail Apple, and Whole Foods customers can pay with a palm: 10 things in tech you need to know.

  • This is America: Lessons I learned from covering the Derek Chauvin trial

    After 27 days in Minneapolis, I learned about everything from police training to pulmonology. And also where to find the best cinnamon rolls.

  • Shortage cuts into sales of existing US homes in March

    Sales of previously occupied U.S. homes fell for the second consecutive month in March because there are so few on the market, and the fierce competition for those that do exist are pushing prices to new highs. Existing home sales fell 3.7% last month from February to a seasonally-adjusted rate of 6.01 million annualized units, the National Association of Realtors said Thursday. U.S. median home price surged 17.2% from a year earlier to $329,100, an all-time high.

  • All the new emissions targets announced at Biden’s climate summit

    Multiple world leaders announced new targets for reducing greenhouse gases during President Biden's virtual climate summit, which featured more than 40 heads of state and other world and business leaders.Why it matters: The goal of the summit is to spur more ambitious emissions reductions through non-binding commitments, bringing the world in line with the global warming goals of the Paris Climate Agreement.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.What's newUnited States: Biden said the U.S. would seek to cut greenhouse gas emissions by 50%-52% by 2030 relative to 2005 levels, roughly twice as ambitious as the previous target of a 26%-28% cut by 2025 set during the Obama administration.“The signs are unmistakable, the science is undeniable and the cost of inaction keeps mounting,” Biden said. “The countries that take decisive actions now will be the ones that reap the clean energy benefits of the boom that’s coming.”The ambitious goal would require greatly accelerating the transition of U.S. power, industry and transportation to cleaner energy sources and greater efficiency, Axios' Andrew Freedman reports. Canada: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Canada would increase its target for reducing greenhouse gas emissions to 40% to 45% of its 2005 levels by 2030, and pledged that the country would achieve net-zero emissions by 2050."Canada understands that if you don’t have a plan to tackle climate change, then you don’t have a plan to create jobs and economic growth. Canada is a committed partner in the global fight against climate change, and together we will build a cleaner and more prosperous future for all," Trudeau said.Canada has lagged behind other G7 countries in its climate targets, in part because of its need to balance support for its oil and gas sector with a need to cut emissions.Japan: Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said Japan would cut its emissions by 46% from 2013 levels by 2030. He added that the country would fully achieve net-zero emissions by 2050.“It will not be easy. In order to achieve the target, we will firmly implement concrete measures, while aiming to create a positive cycle that links the economy and environment and achieve strong growth," Suga said.The new emissions target may require Japan to restart more nuclear power plants while retiring coal plants, which the population may be wary of in the wake of the Fukushima Daiichi disaster in 2011.Brazil: President Jair Bolsonaro pledged to end illegal deforestation by 2030 and achieve carbon neutrality by 2050, one decade earlier than the country's previous net-zero commitment.Yes, but: Illegal deforestation in the Amazon is primarily driven by agriculture. The practice has soared under Bolsonaro's administration, and since the new commitment is non-binding, there's reason to doubt the government will achieve the new goal. Brazilian Vice President Hamilton Mourao recently told Reuters that the country would have to reduce illegal deforestation by up to 20% per year through 2030 in order to reach the target. This story will be updated with new pledges.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • LeBron James deletes tweet about police officer who shot Ma’Khia Bryant

    It's tragic Bryant is dead. There are also important questions about how to handle the aftermath.

  • Suze Orman: 'Don't You Dare' Do This With Your Stimulus Check

    The Money Lady's advice could potentially save you from making a big mistake with your stimulus check.

  • Scientists get creative to carry on research during pandemic

    Biologist Claudio Monteza pushed through thick vegetation to install a camera near a Panamanian highway in a dense tropical rainforest. The camera and others were set up to provide insights into which animals steer clear of highways and which ones are more apt to check them out.

  • 11-year-old among four kids arrested in carjacking, California cops say

    One of the victims falsely said he was an off-duty police officer and the kids fled, cops said.

  • Miami women surprise homeless teen with magical quinceanera

    Entering her magical quinceanera on by her father’s arm, her tiara sparkling and her fuchsia ballgown trimmed with ruffles to perfectly match her cake, Adriana Palma scanned the crowd for familiar faces. At least one very important person was missing — Adriana’s grandmother, who according to custom would have imparted wisdom and a special gift. “Don’t worry,” a volunteer at the homeless shelter told Adriana before the February celebration.

  • Prince Harry Returns to California After Reuniting with Royal Family at Prince Philip's Funeral

    Harry arrived home to his wife Meghan Markle and their son Archie on Tuesday

  • Neo-Nazi leader arrested in Arizona for aggravated assault

    Burt Colucci, commander of one of the United States' oldest white supremacist groups, was arrested on Monday in a Phoenix suburb for pointing a loaded handgun at a Black man and threatening to kill him and his friends, according to police records. The altercation began outside a hotel in Chandler, Arizona, after Colucci placed trash on the car of the African Americans and used racial slurs against them, according to statements police collected from Colucci, the Black people and an independent witness. Only Colucci was identified in the police report that was made public.

  • Chauvin faces decades in prison, but could serve far less

    The former Minneapolis police officer will face sentencing in about eight weeks for his convictions in the murder of George Floyd.

  • The 2021 Supermoon Trilogy Arrives to Upgrade Your World

    2021 features three supermoons in a row, which include the April super pink moon, the May super flower moon, and the June super strawberry moon. Here’s what all of them mean.

  • The Breakdown: Negotiations underway for Biden’s infrastructure plan

    Plus, as the country awaits a verdict in the Derek Chauvin trial, Attorney General Merrick Garland urges calm in an exclusive interview with ABC News.

  • Kiprizov sets rookie goal mark, Wild beat Coyotes 4-1

    Kirill Kripizov scored a dazzling goal to break Minnesota's rookie record, Cam Talbot stopped 39 shots and the Wild stretched their winning streak to five games with a 4-1 win over the Arizona Coyotes on Wednesday night. The Wild withstood a big initial flurry by Arizona and an early goal by Christian Dvorak in a tight-checking game. Kevin Fiala and Marcus Foligno each scored to put the Wild up, then Kiprizov deked Arizona goalie Darcy Kuemper out of the crease and scored on a wraparound.

  • Lockheed Martin Announces 2Q Dividend, Partners With Intel And ORock On Cloud Security Solution

    Lockheed Martin Corp. has declared a dividend of $2.60 for 2Q 2021. The payable date for the dividend is June 25 and the record date is set as June 1. Additionally, on April 21, hybrid cloud service provider ORock Technologies announced a partnership with Intel and Lockheed Martin (LMT) to offer ORockCloud with Hardened Security. This product offering provides commercial as well as federal organizations with a solution to address mission-critical workloads and high-performance computing (HPC) applications with higher security and increased performance. Notably, ORockCloud offers integration of Lockheed Martin’s Secure Runtime Environment (SRE) with Intel’s 2nd generation Xeon Scalable processors, which isolates the runtime environment of an enterprise. This ensures data confidentiality, integrity, and higher availability. Adam Miller, Advanced Programs Director at Lockheed Martin, said, “Lockheed Martin, Intel, and ORock Technologies will transform an organization’s ability to better defend against increasingly sophisticated cyber attacks.” Miller added, “With Intel’s computing platform experience, this partnership extends to ORock Technologies’ secure cloud platform for organizations to accelerate their operations and expand rapidly without sacrificing Quality of Service.” (See Lockheed Martin stock analysis on TipRanks) On April 9, Wolfe Research analyst Michael Maugeri initiated coverage of the stock with a Hold rating but did not assign any price target. Maugeri believes Lockheed Martin’s fundamentals will be “washed out” by valuation as the market gets used to the company’s new CEO. Consensus among analysts is that Lockheed Martin is a Moderate Buy, based on 5 Buys and 3 Holds. The average analyst price target of $420.43 implies an upside potential of 8.6%. Shares have gained about 9.1% over the past month. Related News: Nvidia’s $40B Proposed Takeover of Arm Faces Scrutiny By UK Govt Tesla Will Be Probed For Vehicle Crash Data By Texas Police – Report Coca-Cola’s 1Q Results Beat Estimates Amid Uneven Global Economic Recovery More recent articles from Smarter Analyst: Chipotle Mexican Grill Delivers Mixed Results In 1Q Coinbase Teams Up With WeWork On Crypto Transactions Quisitive Technology Posts 169% Revenue Growth For Full Year 2020 Canopy Growth Partners With Southern Glazer's Wine & Spirit To Distribute CBD Beverages; Shares Jump 4.5%

  • New Yorkers, NYPD react to Derek Chauvin guilty verdict

    Hundreds took the streets in New York City in reaction to the Derek Chauvin guilty verdict -- both to celebrate and call for further action.

  • OJ Simpson criticised over comments on Chauvin trial

    ‘You gotta let the jury speak, it’s the American way’