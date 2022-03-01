Alternative Asset Manager Bonaventure Makes Key Appointments for Growth, Capital Markets Development

By Alan Hatfield

Alexandria, VA-based alternative asset manager Bonaventure today announced the appointment of Hank Loughran as Senior Vice President of Capital Markets and Gregory Proctor as Vice President of Business Development. Loughran will report to CEO Dwight Dunton III in overseeing all capital fundraising activities to meet the company’s goals of growing tenfold over the next ten years. Proctor will report to Bonaventure SVP of Operations Christine Bentley in driving strategic growth by nurturing client relationships.

“As Bonaventure expands its capabilities as a leading Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern alternative investment manager, we’re pleased to attract the talent that professionals with the industry background and knowledge of Hank and Greg represent,” said Bonaventure founder and CEO Dwight Dunton in a statement. “Bonaventure has an ambitious and dedicated team and Hank’s capital markets skills will be welcomed as we focus our efforts on enhancing visibility for our Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern investment platforms and, in particular, our private REIT which provides the option of an UPREIT structure. With Greg’s experience we anticipate expanding our network of relationships across third party constituents and clients with a view to meeting the goals set by our ten-year strategic growth plan. We also look to Greg’s talented capabilities to drive the growth of Bonaventure’s private REIT.”

Loughran joins the company with extensive experience in financial services marketing, fundraising, design, brand development, and messaging across a variety of sectors and industries. He previously directed North American Sales and Marketing at hedge fund and private equity placement firm Agecroft Partners and held executive positions at Paine Webber (now UBS) and Sanford Bernstein. He earned his Bachelor of Business Administration from James Madison University and holds Series 7 and 63 FINRA licenses.

Proctor joins Bonaventure following a 30-year career in the housing industry owning and operating multiple multifamily and affordable housing companies, providing him with in-depth experience in HUD, Tax Credit, and Rural Development. He has also been a national thought leader in fair housing, asset management, and accessibility, among other topics. He received his BS in management from Appalachian State University in addition to multiple industry certifications and designations.