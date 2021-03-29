Alternative bidders emerge for newspaper chain Tribune

TALI ARBEL
·3 min read

A group of alternative bidders is emerging for newspaper chain Tribune Publishing, which had agreed to a $630 million acquisition by hedge fund Alden Global Capital.

Over the weekend, The New York Times reported that a billionaire who lives in Wyoming, Hansjörg Wyss, was joining a bid for Tribune with Maryland hotel mogul Stewart Bainum. The Times reported that both would commit up to $100 million to the $650 million bid. The Wall Street Journal reported Monday that Mason Slaine, a Tribune investor who has previously said he wanted to buy the Tribune's Florida papers, is also willing to commit $100 million in financing. In an email, Slaine confirmed his interest in joining the bid and owning the papers but said it depended on "diligence and terms.”

The Tribune board has endorsed Alden's offer, but allowed Bainum to pursue financing for his bid.

Alden, which owns one of the country's largest newspaper chains including the Boston Herald, the Denver Post and the San Jose Mercury News, became Tribune Publishing’s largest shareholder in 2019 and now holds a 32% stake.

Tribune journalists have decried the Alden deal. The hedge fund is known for slashing costs and shrinking newsrooms at the newspapers it acquires in order to squeeze out profits, notable moves even in an industry characterized by cost cuts and layoffs. The unions at Tribune papers have pushed for alternative buyers for the company’s papers.

Bainum, the chairman of Choice Hotels International, initially had a nonbinding agreement to form a nonprofit to buy Baltimore Sun Media for $65 million as part of Alden's deal for Tribune. But negotiations over the terms faltered and he made his own offer for the whole company.

He would reportedly keep the Sun as part of the group bid, with Wyss interested in the Chicago Tribune and Slaine in the Orlando Sentinel and the Sun Sentinel in Fort Lauderdale.

Tribune and Alden did not reply to questions. A spokesman for the special committee of Tribune's board that recommended the Alden bid declined to comment. Messages left for Wyss through his foundation and Bainum through his hotel company were not returned.

A representative for Patrick Soon-Shiong, the billionaire owner of the Los Angeles Times and a major Tribune investor whose blessing is needed for the deal, did not answer questions.

Slaine is the former president and CEO of business information company Thomson Financial, now Thomson Reuters, and former head of financial data provider Interactive Data Corp. Bainum is chairman of Choice Hotels, a former Democratic politician in Maryland and a philanthropist. Wyss, originally from Switzerland, founded a medical device company bought by Johnson & Johnson and has a philanthropic foundation that supports environmental conservation.

“I am a Florida resident and I believe heartily in strong investigative journalism as a necessary part of creating a safe and honest society,” Slaine emailed Monday to Orlando Sentinel reporters and Guild members who had contacted him about buying the paper, according to a letter from the Sentinel Guild.

Gregory Pratt, a Chicago Tribune reporter and the head of the paper's guild, said they are “heartened” by Wyss' interest. “All Tribune Publishing newspapers need civic minded owners and we are encouraged to see people stepping up, from Chicago and Baltimore to Orlando," he wrote. “Alden Global Capital represents the worst in our industry: Greed at the expense of the public good.”

Rick Edmonds, media business analyst for the Poynter Institute, said that it would be great for local journalism if bidders could come together, but challenging to put that together quickly.

Recommended Stories

  • 911 dispatcher who watched Floyd arrest called police

    Scurry was the first witness called to the stand in the trial of Derek Chauvin, the ex-Minneapolis police officer charged in the death of George Floyd.

  • 'Believe your eyes, it’s a homicide': key quotes from day one of the Chauvin trial

    Prosecutor says ex-officer betrayed police principles in killing of George Floyd while defense argues Chauvin followed his training A courtroom sketch shows Derek Chauvin sitting in front of a picture of George Floyd displayed during Chauvin’s trial 29 March. Photograph: Jane Rosenberg/Reuters Opening arguments got under way on Monday morning in the trial of the white former police officer Derek Chauvin, charged with the murder of George Floyd, a Black man, in Minneapolis last May, after Chauvin kneeled on his neck during an arrest. The Minnesota prosecutor Jerry Blackwell began, saying Chauvin betrayed his police principles. He also played the entire bystander video that showed Floyd begging for his life and then passing out as he is pinned to the street by officers, including Chauvin who presses on his neck for more than nine minutes. Then Chauvin’s lead defense lawyer, Eric Nelson, set out his case, focusing on Floyd’s use of illicit drugs and his underlying health conditions. He argued that Chauvin followed his police training and should be found not guilty. Key quotes from the first morning: Blackwell, holding up a Minneapolis police badge: “It’s a small badge that carries with it a large responsibility and large accountability to the public. You will learn that on May 25 of 2020, Mr Derek Chauvin betrayed this badge.” Blackwell: The prosecution will show that Chauvin pinned down Floyd and “put his knees upon his neck and his back. Grinding and crushing him until the very breath – no, ladies and gentlemen – until the very life was squeezed out of him”. Blackwell: “What was this all about in the first place? It was all about a counterfeit $20 bill at a convenience store … They [police] could have written him a ticket. Even if he did it on purpose it’s a minor offense.” Voice of the late George Floyd in bystander video: “I can’t breathe. I can’t breathe, man, please. The knee in my neck … I can’t move … Mama.” Unnamed bystander off camera, of and to Chauvin: “He’s enjoying this. You’re enjoying this … he’s not even resisting arrest, you are stopping his breathing, you think that’s cool?” Blackwell: “You can believe your eyes, that it’s a homicide, that it’s murder.” The defense lawyer Nelson on the prosecution’s focus on the period Chauvin knelt on Floyd: “This case is clearly about more than nine minutes and 29 seconds.” Nelson describes attempts to restrain Floyd: “This was not an easy struggle … The use of force is not attractive, but it is a necessary component of policing.” Nelson: “You will learn that Derek Chauvin did exactly what he had been trained to do over the course of his 19-year career.” The White House press secretary, Jen Psaki, on Joe Biden keeping an eye on the trial: “He certainly will be watching closely … at the time of George Floyd’s death he talked about this as being an event that really opened up a wound in the American public … racial injustice and inequality that many communities are experiencing every single day.”

  • CORRECTED-US STOCKS-Wall Street set to slip as bank stocks fall on hedge fund default concerns

    U.S. stock index futures pointed to a lower open for Wall Street on Monday after a surge in the previous session, as global banks said they faced potential losses from a hedge fund's default on margin calls. Nomura and Credit Suisse warned of losses after the U.S. hedge fund, named by sources as Archegos Capital, defaulted, hitting shares in some big U.S. media and Chinese tech companies.

  • 'Captain Underpants' author pulls 'racist' book, apologizes to Asian readers

    Publisher Scholastic Corp has halted publication of a book by children's author Dav Pilkey, best known for his "Captain Underpants" series, who offered an online apology for the title's unintended "racist imagery."

  • Myanmar security forces 'open fire at funeral'

    In Myanmar on Sunday (March 28) it was time to bury the dead after the bloodiest day of violence since protests began two months ago.But since the country's military coup - even mourning loved ones is no longer safe.Troops opened fire at a funeral in the town of Bago, witnesses said.A woman called Aye was at the service for Thae Maung Maung, a 20-year-old student who was shot on Saturday (March 27). She said they were singing a revolutionary song, when the security forces arrived and opened fire.There were no immediate reports of casualties from that incident.Ceremonies were being held across Myanmar on Sunday for the 114 people killed the day before.There were no reports of large-scale protests in Yangon or second city Mandalay, which bore the brunt of Saturday's casualties.The bloodshed drew renewed condemnation from the West. U.N. Special Rapporteur on Myanmar Tom Andrews said the army was carrying out "mass murder".He called on the world to isolate the junta, cutting off its funding and halting access to weapons."Words of condemnation or concern are frankly ringing hollow to the people of Myanmar", he said.Among the dead, at least six children aged between 10 and 16, according to news reports and witnesses.In Yangon, 13-year-old boy Sai Wai Yan was being remembered.His mother is saying "mom is calling you, can't you hear me? How can I live without you."

  • Doctors issue warning over rise in French COVID-19 intensive care patients

    The number of COVID-19 patients in France's intensive care units has risen to a new high for this year, health ministry data showed on Sunday, as doctors warned a third wave of infections could soon overwhelm hospitals. There were 4,872 ICU patients being treated for COVID-19, close to a November peak during France's second wave of the virus, though well below a high of about 7,000 in April last year. The number of new infections fell, however, by around 5,600 to 37,014.

  • Haitians march in favor of constitution as it turns 34 and president seeks overhaul

    Thousands of Haitians took to the streets in the capital and multiple cities again Sunday, this time to defend their country’s constitution and reject Haitian President Jovenel Moïse’s proposed referendum to introduce a new magna carta.

  • Scarborough Calls Russiagate Skeptics ‘Useful Idiots,’ Suggests They’re on the Kremlin Payroll

    MSNBC host Joe Scarborough suggested that reporters continuing to cover the fallout of the Trump-Russia collusion canard are “useful idiots for Russia, or . . . on Russia’s payroll” during a Monday morning segment. Scarborough was responding to a statement from former president Donald Trump, who asked Friday “where’s Durham? Is he a living, breathing human being? Will there ever be a Durham report?” Trump was referencing now-special counsel John Durham’s probe into the origins of the original investigation into alleged connections between Trump’s 2016 campaign and the Kremlin, which has yet to conclude. “I’m amused by so-called reporters who — I don’t know if they’re useful idiots for Russia, or if they’re on Russia’s payroll — I don’t know, I don’t really care. But there are some gifted writers who spend all night and day, trying to dig through, looking for instances of where the press screwed up on Russia stories, pushing this ‘Russian hoax’ fallacy. It’s a joke.” he said. NBC’s @JoeNBC attacks reporters covering FISA abuse during the 2016 election: They’re either “useful idiots” or “on Russia’s payroll” pic.twitter.com/61SLlZYWFE — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) March 29, 2021 The Morning Joe host subsequently admitted that “I mean, yeah, the media screwed up at some points, and sometimes they screwed up badly.” But he argued “the totality of everything that happened” showed how “more often than not, they got it right — and they got most of it right.” Scarborough, who has said that he regrets giving a platform to then-candidate Trump ahead of the 2016 election, has used similar language to describe the former president himself. “Donald Trump is either an agent of Russia or he’s a useful idiot,” Scarborough said in November 2019. “He’s somewhere in between there. We don’t know what it is. We will one day.” He also repeatedly peddled the infamous Steele dossier, saying in March 2018 that “piece by piece by piece, it’s falling into place.” Declassified footnotes from Justice Department inspector general Michael Horowitz’s December 2019 report show that the FBI received reports in 2017 suggesting that Steele may have been influenced by Russian intelligence assets. And many of Steele’s most salacious claims, many of which were repeated on Scarborough’s program, were never proven, while others — like the suggestion that Michael Cohen traveled to Prague to meet with a “Kremlin insider” — were disproven. Independent journalist Matt Taibbi, a longstanding critic of the media’s Russiagate coverage, responded to Scarborough’s criticism by asking for a debate on Morning Joe.

  • Bomb squad detonates live Civil War cannonball found in Maryland

    A homeowner contacted officials after being given what seemed to be an unexploded cannonball that a family member had found near the Monocacy Battlefield.

  • George Floyd murder trial: What was said during opening statements

    The murder trial of Derek Chauvin begins with opening statements from the prosecution and defense; Martha MacCallum reports from Minneapolis, Minnesota with a recap.

  • Tennessee floods claim fifth victim; more rain on the way

    Flash flooding in Tennessee has claimed a fifth victim after authorities said a man drove his car around barricades and apparently drowned. The latest death occurred Sunday night in Ashland City, just west of Nashville, when the man in his 60s ignored a sign warning of flooding and went into high water, Cheatham County Emergency Management Director Edwin Hogan told news outlets. Four others died in Nashville and dozens more had to be rescued after the city received more than seven inches of rain, the second-highest two-day rainfall total ever recorded, Mayor John Cooper said at a news conference Sunday.

  • Congresswoman-elect whose husband died of COVID-19 urges hesitant Americans 'to use my story' and get vaccinated

    Julia Letlow, the Republican congresswoman-elect from Louisiana's 5th district, told CBS News' Margaret Brennan on Sunday that she is a "huge proponent" of the COVID-19 vaccines available to Americans, and she wants to "encourage anybody out there who's eligible to go ahead" and get their shot. “It’s definitely going to inform my work” congresswoman-elect @jbletlow tells @margbrennan of being elected into her late husband’s seat after he died from complications of COVID-19 in December, encouraging others to be vaccinated against the virus. pic.twitter.com/hy32r2ykXC — Face The Nation (@FaceTheNation) March 28, 2021 Many politicians on both sides of the aisle are urging their constituents to get vaccinated, of course, but Letlow's advocacy is particularly personal. Her future seat was initially won by her late husband, Luke Letlow, who died of COVID-19 complications last year at the age of 41. When Brennan pointed out polling shows there's still significant vaccine hesitancy among Republican voters younger than 65, Letlow said "that's why I want to be an advocate and a voice for everyone. Look at my family, use my story." Republican Rep.-elect @jbletlow's message to those in party still hesitant to receive a COVID-19 vaccine: “I want to be an advocate and a voice for everyone… Look at my family, use my story." pic.twitter.com/GyUMOcYYsS — Face The Nation (@FaceTheNation) March 28, 2021 More stories from theweek.comThe case for trailer parksWatch an Egyptian boat crew celebrate wildly after they helped free Suez Canal shipModerna and Pfizer vaccines 'highly effective' at preventing infections in CDC study

  • Sudan and rebel group sign agreement on separation of religion and state

    The Sudanese government and a major rebel group from its southern Nuba Mountains on Sunday signed a document which paves the way for a final peace agreement by guaranteeing freedom of worship to all while separating religion and the state. The signing is viewed as a crucial step in efforts by the power-sharing government headed by General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan to reach accords with rebel groups across the country and end decades of conflicts that left millions displaced and hundreds of thousands dead. Last year Sudan signed a peace agreement with many groups, including from the Western region of Darfur.

  • 13-year-old buys car for $80, then causes fatal high-speed wreck, Tennessee cops say

    Police found the woman who sold the car, and now she faces charges.

  • Immune response may be linked to AstraZeneca vaccine clot issue; death risk rising among young adults in Brazil

    (Reuters) -The following is a roundup of some of the latest scientific studies on the novel coronavirus and efforts to find treatments and vaccines for COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus. Researchers may have found an explanation for the rare but serious blood clots reported among some people who received AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine. Drugs other than heparin can cause clotting disorders that strongly resemble HIT, and researchers suspect that in rare cases, the AstraZeneca vaccine may be another such trigger.

  • Ex-Browns coach Hue Jackson says team lied about rebuild

    Former Browns coach Hue Jackson said owner Jimmy Haslam gave him a contract extension midway through a winless 2017 season and that he was lied to from the start about the team's rebuilding plans. During a wide-ranging radio interview Monday with ESPN 850, Jackson said the Browns' efforts to improve while he was with them were flawed by philosophical differences. Jackson said he was never told by either Haslam or then-general manager Sashi Brown that the Browns were in a roster teardown or else he wouldn't have accepted the job.

  • Woman Accuses Cuomo of Unwanted Kissing, Provides Photo of Incident

    Another woman has accused New York governor Andrew Cuomo of kissing her without consent, detailing the allegation and providing a photograph of the incident at a Monday press conference. Sherry Vill of Greece, N.Y., said that Cuomo kissed her while visiting her home in 2017 after it was damaged in a flood. Vill and her attorney, Gloria Allred, said they plan to notify state Attorney General Letitia James of the allegation. Allred said that Cuomo “suddenly grabbed [Vill’s] face and kissed her in front of her home” during the visit. According to Vill, who is married, the governor told her “you are beautiful.” “I felt embarrassed and weird…I felt he was coming on to me in my own home,” Vill said. “I know the difference between an innocent gesture and a sexual one.” Vill’s son took a video of the incident, and during the press conference Allred displayed a picture of Cuomo kissing Vill. Allred shows photos of the day including one her son took. pic.twitter.com/vnTqN72Gl8 — Gwynne Hogan (@GwynneFitz) March 29, 2021 Vill added that a staffer subsequently invited her to attend an event with the governor, but did not invite any other members of her family. Vill made her allegations after eight other women accused Cuomo of sexual harassment. Cuomo has denied touching any woman inappropriately, although he has apologized for remarks that “made people feel uncomfortable.” The first woman to detail allegations against Cuomo, former aide Lindsey Boylan, accused the governor of kissing her on the lips without consent. An unidentified woman has alleged that Cuomo groped her under her blouse in the Executive Mansion, while current Cuomo aide Alyssa McGrath has said the unidentified woman described the alleged incident to her.

  • How well are COVID vaccines working in Americans who got them? CDC reveals new data

    The new study includes data on the two-dose Pfizer and Moderna vaccines.

  • NBA legend and certified goofball Bill Walton had a bizarre March Madness bracket and it was still better than yours

    Bill Walton bet big on the Pac-12 to show up in this year's March Madness tournament and is getting the last laugh.

  • Watch an Egyptian boat crew celebrate wildly after they helped free Suez Canal ship

    All's well that ends well. A new video making the rounds online shows the crew of the Egyptian dredger Mashhour, which helped free the massive, traffic-blocking container ship that had been stuck in the Suez Canal for days by removing sand around it, proudly — and deservedly — celebrating their achievement. "Mashhour is number 1," they reportedly chanted in Arabic. The Egyptian Team of the Tug boat “Mashhour” (pronounced mash- hoor) celebrates the success of freeing the #EverGiven After it got stuck in the Suez Canal.They are chanting: Mashhour is number 1” pic.twitter.com/kZfFYvLP5f — Anas Alhajji (@anasalhajji) March 29, 2021 The overall atmosphere on the canal was jolly after the Ever Given got moving again, with tug boats blasting their horns in excitement as they led the vessel forward. Joyful tooting from the tugboats that freed the #EVERGIVEN. Position update: the ship is 1.6 nm north of her stuck position...and still moving! Video: Egyptian Cabinet. pic.twitter.com/PIxe5us8KK — John Scott-Railton (@jsrailton) March 29, 2021 More stories from theweek.comThe case for trailer parksModerna and Pfizer vaccines 'highly effective' at preventing infections in CDC studyHate cancel culture? Stop supporting the GOP.