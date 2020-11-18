Alternative Investment Exchange (AIX) Hires Michelle Browning as Director of Sales

Fast growing technology platform adds veteran industry sales resource

PHILADELPHIA, Nov. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Alternative Investment Exchange (AIX), a financial technology solutions provider that streamlines the process of transacting in non-traded alternatives, hired Michelle Browning as Director of Sales. Browning will be responsible for securing new relationships with product sponsors, broker dealers and other investment advisors.

Michelle brings with her deep financial services experience with roles at Merrill Lynch, ATEL Capital Group, W. P. Carey Inc. and most recently National Sales at AI Insight. Her career expertise is rooted in managing solid relationships across the entire eco-system of wire-houses, custodians, broker dealers, transfer agents and advisors.

It was Browning's recent role at AI Insight where her alternatives expertise and penchant for financial technology truly came together. AI Insight partnered with AIX to provide real-time integration to broker dealers, whereby advisor's training certification programs and processes were immediately reflected inside the investment process making the alternative investment compliance process more efficient and transparent for the home office.

Browning said, "I have been in every wholesaler and national account manager's shoes and know how complex selling alternative investments can be. With all the paperwork involved in the process, so much could go wrong. When I learned AIX wasn't rekeying in PDFs that must be mailed, imaged or passed from party to party and was making it more efficient for the advisor, broker dealer, sponsor, custodian, transfer agent and clearing firm to process alternative investment transactions by leveraging pure data and no paper it was music to my ears."

"We are thrilled to add Michelle's deep expertise to our sales team. As a firm, we have significant momentum and we're excited to have Michelle help us take our growth to the next level," said Brad West, AIX COO.

Story continues

About AIX:

Alternative Investment Exchange (AIX) is a leading enterprise platform that simplifies buying, owning and selling alternative investments – transforming the business model and empowering growth by connecting data. AIX's technology helps wealth and asset managers use business intelligence to manage risk, drive efficiency and improve advisor and investor experiences. Thousands of wealth advisors rely on AIX to support their business. AIX employs over 30 people and is based in the Philadelphia Navy Yard. For more information, please visit aixplatform.com.

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/alternative-investment-exchange-aix-hires-michelle-browning-as-director-of-sales-301175436.html

SOURCE Alternative Investment Exchange