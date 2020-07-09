Alternative Investment Industry Leader AIX Launches with Independent Financial Partners (IFP) as Independent Broker-Dealer Client

PHILADELPHIA, July 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Alternative Investment Exchange (AIX), a financial technology solutions provider that streamlines the process of transacting in non-traded alternatives, today announced that Independent Financial Partners (IFP), a full-service broker-dealer, registered investment adviser, and insurance agency, has launched the platform as an independent broker-dealer client.

"As AIX continues to gain momentum, we are pleased to partner with independent broker-dealer clients like IFP, who share our forward-thinking mindset," said Brad West, Chief Operating Officer of AIX. "We are excited to continue building a meaningful relationship with the team at IFP and look forward to helping them realize new levels of efficiency and growth."

AIX's innovative solution offers numerous benefits for IFP, including a differentiated, state-of-the-art advisor experience, firm risk reduction through automatic enforcement of compliance policies and procedures, and new operational efficiencies that positively impact the firm's bottom line. Because AIX can white label their solution and seamlessly integrate within clients' existing structures, IFP can maintain the relationship directly with their own licensed financial advisors while controlling the experience efficiently and in full compliance.

"AIX's ability to be entrepreneurial and its flexible, consultative approach to fintech is something we look for in a partner," adds Aaron Gilman, Chief Investment Officer of IFP. "An advisor's credibility is on the line every time they have to go back to their client for a 'not-in-good-order' trade, or NIGO. So, if we can make the experience seamless, advisors won't feel like they're going to ruin a relationship by introducing clients to a new investment product."

AIX partners with many of the industry's top service providers and applies its deep industry expertise to its groundbreaking digital solutions designed for the industry. To date, AIX is reporting on over $13 billion in assets and has established digital connectivity with the industry's leading custodians and transfer agents.

About AIX:

Alternative Investment Exchange (AIX) is a leading enterprise platform that simplifies investing in alternatives – transforming the business model and empowering growth by connecting data. AIX's technology helps wealth and asset managers use business intelligence to manage risk, drive efficiency and improve advisor and investor experiences. Thousands of wealth advisors rely on AIX to support their business. AIX employs over 30 people and is based in the Philadelphia Navy Yard. For more information, please visit aixplatform.com or Linkedin: linkedin.com/company/aix-alternative-investment-exchange.

About IFP:

Independent Financial Partners (IFP) is a registered investment adviser, broker-dealer, and insurance agency providing technological, compliance, marketing, business development, and operational support to its network of over 250 financial advisors. Founded in 2000 by William E. Hamm, Jr., IFP operated as a hybrid RIA and OSJ for 19 years before launching its own broker-dealer in 2019. IFP offers a platform for truly independent financial advisors, one built on choice, transparency, and advisor feedback. For more information, please visit ifpartners.com.

Contact Information

Julie Rudnick or Paige Barrett

Sard Verbinnen & Co

212-687-8080

JRudnick@SARDVERB.com or PBarrett@SARDVERB.com

Cision More

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/alternative-investment-industry-leader-aix-launches-with-independent-financial-partners-ifp-as-independent-broker-dealer-client-301091212.html

SOURCE Alternative Investment Exchange