Alternative Solutions for the Health Sector by Futura Form

KOCAELI, Turkey, June 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Futura Form, a Polin Group company, provides production, design and project management services with its experienced, enthusiastic team of professionals in the composites industry. Futura Form develops and produces a very wide range of custom composite products with its high-tech production experience, advanced engineering skills and strong knowledge about raw materials. Many of these custom products include composite signage products, tactile surfaces products, and pop-up displays. As a result of combining their experience with the engineering, design and production team's skills, Futura Form has accomplished the design and production of a lot of theme park projects in a very short time.

Futura Form, Sanitary More

Recognizing the various needs that have arised during the pandemic process, Futura Form is getting ready to offer to the market the Futura Form Sanitary brand of products developed for the health sector and general public health. Such as, negative pressure patient isolation cabinets provide institutions with solutions for disinfection and sterilization, especially for the common areas of public use, to eliminate risks in this process. Futura Forms Sanitary line also includes the following wide range of products:

Medical Cabin

This cabin is designed to quickly and efficiently convert gymnasium like closed areas to hospitals in case of insufficient capacity of existing hospitals during high contamination of COVID-19 type viruses.

The negative pressure and filtration system prevents the diffusion of any microorganism to outer environment. It provides enough space for all the necessary equipments (patient bed, intubation unit, the devices, etc) and cabling infrastructure.

Disinfection Tunnel

This product is designed to eliminate the bacterias and viruses carried on people at the entrance of buildings and facilities. As it provides wide entrance, it prevents overpopulation.

It is light, easy to install and with multiple nozzles it allows maximum hygiene during crowded passages. It does not require an operator as the detecting of individuals and spraying are done via sensors. Thermal camera and thermometer can be added optionally.

Disinfection Units

This product is designed to eliminate the bacterias and viruses carried on people at the entrance of buildings and facilities where there is limited space.

It is light, easy to install and provides maximum hygiene. It does not require an operator as the detecting of individuals and spraying are done via sensors. Thermal camera and thermometer can be added optionally.

Disinfection Cabin

This product is designed to eliminate the bacterias and viruses on commonly used equipments such as market trolleys, trans pallets, etc. These cabins may be used at the goods acceptance entrance of malls. Disinfection lasts for around 10 sec. It functions with a simple button and does not require an operator.

Depending on the usage, a full tank can last a whole day without a refill. It is light, easy to install and provides maximum hygiene. Optionally hand disinfectant can be added. It can be used at the entrance of malls and goods acceptances for disinfection.

Isolation Cabin

This cabin provides the necessary quarantine environment at the entrance of buildings and facilities, where fever check is done for COVID-19 or other diseases, to isolate a potentially infected individual until medical attention can be provided.