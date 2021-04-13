Alternative suspects named in Auburn man's Alaska murder case

Christopher Williams, Sun Journal, Lewiston, Maine
·8 min read

Apr. 13—The defense was seeking Monday to cast doubt on the guilt of an Auburn man who is charged with the rape and murder of an Alaskan woman in 1993 by introducing half a dozen alternative suspects.

A judge in the case heard arguments from Lewiston defense attorney James Howaniec in support of a motion allowing him to present evidence to a jury at trial that at least six other men may have been involved somehow in the rape and murder of 20-year-old Sophie Surgie.

Each of those men was viewed by investigators as a person of interest, Howaniec told Fairbanks Alaska Superior Court Judge Thomas Temple on Monday via videoconference.

"This is not a case of the defense coming forward with a witness, years later, saying they had evidence that Steven Downs did not commit this crime," Howaniec said. "Just about every piece of information that I intend to convey to you comes from the 8,000-plus pages and over, I believe, 100 audio files that have been presented by the state" to the defense in discovery.

Topping the list of alternative suspects is Kenneth Moto, Howaniec said.

A female student who was in the bathroom in Bartlett Hall at the University of Alaska at Fairbanks in October 1993 at about the time authorities believe Sergie was killed described to police a man leaving the bathtub area of the bathroom as 5 feet, 8 inches tall, with black hair and wearing a gray T-shirt.

Two days later, when Moto was questioned by police, he was wearing a gray shirt, Howaniec told Judge Thomas Temple Monday.

Years later, Moto's sister told police Kenneth Moto had confessed to her that he had killed Sergie and that a knife was involved, information Howaniec said had not been made public.

Auburn resident Steven H. Downs, 46, is charged with sexual assault and murder in the April 25, 1993, slaying of the Pitkas Point, Alaska native.

Downs was arrested in Auburn in February 2019. His DNA was matched in 2018 to evidence found in her body.

Sergie had last been seen late that evening when she left a friend's dorm room to smoke a cigarette, police said. Custodial staff found her body in a woman's bathroom the next afternoon.

Investigators said Sergie had been shot in the back of the head with a .22-caliber pistol, stabbed in the cheek and eye, struck with a blunt instrument, gagged with a ligature and shocked with a stun gun.

The medical examiner concluded the cause of Sergie's death was the bullet fired into her head.

Downs has denied the charges.

Since 1993, Moto has been involved in multiple crimes of violence against women, Howaniec said. He is serving a prison sentence for manslaughter. Howaniec said he expects to call Moto as a witness at trial.

"In a nutshell is the summary of some of the most significant evidence that points to Mr. Moto as a prime alternate suspect in this case," Howaniec said.

Assistant Attorney General Jenna Gruenstein countered Howaniec's argument, noting that Moto's photo was not picked out of a photo lineup by the witness in the bathroom.

Moto's sister is deceased and cannot testify at trial as well as the investigator she told about her brother's confession, Gruenstein said.

The witness didn't believe the man leaving the bathtub area was an Alaskan native, which Moto is, Gruenstein said. The witness also said she knew Moto and would have recognized him.

One of two men in the photo lineup the witness pointed to was Gregory Thornton, another alternative suspect, who may have been the man leaving the dorm bathroom where Sergie's body was found, Howaniec said.

"We think he clearly had something to do with this crime, whether he killed Sophie Sergie or not," Howaniec said.

He said the police reports aren't clear as to whether Thornton's fingerprints were eliminated from being at the crime scene.

Thornton had been carrying a .22-caliber pistol on campus at the time of the crime and had been reported as suicidal, Howaniec said.

A resident assistant at the school told police Thornton had been living inappropriately on campus with a student in that same dormitory at the time of the murder, Howaniec said.

Police later secured a search warrant for Thornton's DNA, which did not match evidence from the crime scene.

Gruenstein said the witness in the bathroom not only picked Thornton from a photo lineup, but another man as well, who was included as "filler." But she only saw one man leaving the bathroom.

The student who has shared his room with Thornton said he hadn't seen him for a couple of days leading up to the time of the murder, Gruenstein said.

Another alternative suspect the defense is seeking to introduce at trial is Thad Williamson, Howaniec said.

Williamson had known Sergie and had been with her the night before she was found dead, Howaniec said. Williamson had been infatuated with Sergie, had created a shrine to her and had acted strangely that night, according to witness accounts, Howaniec said.

When interviewed by investigators, his first words were: "First of all, I didn't do it." Authorities interviewed him five or six times, considering him a "prime suspect," at one point, Howaniec said.

He had no alibi for that night, Howaniec said.

Williamson said he had dropped off a gift for Sergie with the student Sergie had been visiting in the dorm that night, but that student refuted Williamson's account, Howaniec said.

Gruenstein downplayed evidence involving Williamson, saying accounts of his behavior were the result of rumor. And Williamson was, in fact, able to provide investigators with an alibi, Gruenstein said.

Moreover, his DNA didn't match any evidence from the crime scene, she said.

Williamson was "in no way connected to the scene in any way, shape or form," Gruenstein said.

Howaniec introduced two alternative suspects who had been seen together at night outside the dorm after getting out of a car. They were overheard by four resident assistants who had been in the dorm.

One of the men said: "Let me go. I won't tell them what you did. I won't tell. I promise. Oh God, I can't believe this is happening."

Other parts of the conversation, Howaniec said, were: "I can't believe you did that to her. You can't go home like that."

The two men were screaming, Howaniec said.

At least one of the witnesses identified one of the men as Robert Rago. Howaniec said he would plan to call the witnesses at trial to have them repeat what they heard that night.

But Gruenstein said three of the four witnesses wrote in statements they had overheard the two men the night before Sergie's disappearance, suggesting their conversation couldn't have concerned Sergie's murder.

Howaniec said they may have been mistaken about the date.

Howaniec said Nicholas Dazer, Downs' roommate at the time of the murder, who had been working in campus security that night in a different part of campus, had clearly been an alternative suspect.

Down's girlfriend said Dazer had, in fact, visited her room that night, two floors above the floor were Sergie's body was found, despite his duties elsewhere on campus.

Dazer had been fired from his security job for having a gun at the time and lying about it, Howaniec said.

An investigator later suggested the crime might have been committed by someone in law enforcement. Police "ripped apart" Dazer's dorm room searching for evidence of the crime, Howaniec said.

Years later, when investigators visited Dazer, he told them Downs had owned a .22 -caliber pistol at the time of the crime, the only person to make that allegation.

Howaniec said the defense believes Dazer "at least knows something about this crime."

Gruenstein pointed out that the gun Dazer had was a .40-caliber firearm, not a .22-caliber pistol. And there was no evidence he ever owned a .22-caliber gun.

The theory developed by an investigator that someone in law enforcement was involved had been based on markings found on Sergie's body that suggested a Taser had been used. But Gruenstein said that evidence had later been refuted.

And campus security officers weren't issued Tasers, she said. And Dazer's DNA didn't match any evidence at the scene.

There was "nothing to link him to a Taser or the murder," Gruenstein said.

The last alternative suspect identified by Howaniec on Monday was Billy Wilson, who was seen shaking, sweating and hysterical early on the morning of Sergie's murder.

He was described as a heavy drinker who had been "out of control" at that time, Howaniec said.

He owned a pocketknife as well as a gun.

He was identified as having cuts on his hand that required stitches.

Gruenstein poked holes in Howaniec's argument, saying there was no evidence Wilson had a gun that night and he hadn't owned a .22-caliber gun, but rather an AK-47.

She said the cuts on his hands had happened a week earlier.

"There is absolutely nothing to tie him to this," she said.

Hearings are expected to continue Tuesday.

Recommended Stories

  • Minnesota officer meant to grab Taser before shooting Black man during traffic stop, police say

    Daunte Wright, 20, was killed during a traffic stop, sparking tense protests near Minneapolis.

  • Clashes outside police station as fury erupts over police shooting of black man in Minneapolis

    Police clashed with protesters for a second night in the Minneapolis suburb where an officer who authorities say apparently intended to fire a Taser, not a handgun, fatally shot a Black man during a traffic stop. Brooklyn Center Police Chief Tim Gannon described the shooting death Sunday of 20-year-old Daunte Wright as "an accidental discharge." The shooting sparked protests and unrest in an area already on edge because of the trial of the first of four police officers charged in George Floyd's death. Hundreds of protesters faced off against police in Brooklyn Center after nightfall Monday, and hours after a dusk-to-dawn curfew was announced by the governor. When the protesters wouldn't disperse, police began firing gas canisters and flash-bang grenades, sending clouds wafting over the crowd and chasing some protesters away. A long line of police in riot gear, rhythmically pushing their clubs in front of them, began slowly forcing back the remaining crowds. "Move back!" the police chanted. "Hands up! Don't shoot!" the crowd chanted back.

  • Grandfather, mentor and role model: Prince Philip played a crucial part in Prince William's life

    When the Duke of Cambridge was introduced to Matt Smith, the actor who would play his grandfather in The Crown, at a charity event a few years ago, he was asked if he had any advice. “Just one word,” came the reply. “Legend.” The Duke of Edinburgh was a huge presence in Prince William’s life, playing a critical role as mentor, role model and sounding board. Both of similar temperaments, pragmatic, plain speaking and quick witted, the Duke saw a lot of himself in his grandson. He is thought to have felt assured that the institution of the monarchy, to which he had dedicated almost his entire adult life, was in safe hands. From their adoration of Africa to their environmental interests, their love of sailing, horses and polo, the two men shared many common interests. Both were pilots and passionate about shooting and land management. Their relationship was strengthened following the death of Diana, Princess of Wales, when the Duke immediately took on the role of staunch defender.

  • Trump turns down meeting with Gaetz amid investigation: report

    ‘My family and I have been victims of an organized criminal extortion involving a former DOJ official,’ the embattled Gaetz said in a statement. Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz has reportedly been denied a meeting with former President Donald Trump amid a sex trafficking probe that has shrouded his political career. The Republican congressman, a staunch supporter and close friend of Trump, believes the former commander-in-chief should run for office again in 2024.

  • Golf expert says Hideki Matsuyama's win at the Masters could be worth $1 billion during his career

    Hideki Matsuyama took home $2.1 million after becoming the first Japanese player to win the Masters, and that is just the beginning.

  • Prince Philip vs Philip of 'The Crown': Fact and fiction

    In “The Crown,” a dishy naval officer captures the heart of a future queen. How does the Netflix drama’s portrayal of Prince Philip, who died at age 99 on Friday, compare with the man himself and the life he lived with Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II? Prince Philip dwelled in his wife's shadow, and the same goes for Philip in “The Crown,” as the title makes plain.

  • Gaetz and Trump rep challenge report that the Florida congressman was denied a meeting with the former president

    Gaetz and Trump rep. Jason Miller contradicted CNN's report that Gaetz was denied a meeting with the former president.

  • Iran blames Israel for Natanz nuclear plant outage, vows revenge

    DUBAI (Reuters) -Iran on Monday accused arch-foe Israel of sabotaging its key Natanz nuclear site and vowed revenge for an attack that appeared to be latest episode in a long-running covert war. Iran said the person who caused an electricity outage in one of the production halls at the underground uranium enrichment plant had been identified. The incident occurred amid diplomatic efforts by Iran and the United States to revive Tehran's 2015 nuclear deal with major powers, an accord Israel fiercely opposed, after former U.S. President Donald Trump abandoned it three years ago.

  • Recession drama 'Nomadland' wins best film at BAFTA awards

    U.S. recession drama "Nomadland", about a community of van dwellers, was the big winner at Britain's BAFTA awards on Sunday, scooping best film and prizes for its Chinese-born director Chloe Zhao and leading actress Frances McDormand. The British Academy of Film and Television Arts ceremony was held virtually over two nights, with nominees joining in by video, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However film stars Hugh Grant and Priyanka Chopra Jonas appeared in person at London's Royal Albert Hall while Renee Zellweger and Anna Kendrick joined from a Los Angeles studio to present the awards.

  • Erika Jayne breaks her silence on divorce drama and her husband's legal battles in new 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' trailer

    A lawsuit alleges that Erika Jayne and Tom Girardi are using their divorce to hide money meant for the orphans and widows of plane crash victims.

  • Black Army officer pepper-sprayed by police said he thought he could be murdered as officers gave quickly changing commands

    Lt. Caron Nazario was shocked at the "possibility that the Defendants may murder him because he could not comply with their inconsistent demands."

  • Officer who pepper-sprayed U.S. Army officer fired

    A Virginia police officer accused of pepper-spraying and pointing a gun at a uniformed U.S. Army officer during a traffic stop has been fired from the force.Video of the encounter became public after Leutenant Caron Nazario, who is Latino and Black, filed a federal lawsuit against two cops over the December encounter.A statement from the Town of Windsor on Sunday said its police department reviewed the incident and determined that Officer Joe Gutierrez did not follow police department protocol.It said Gutierrez was terminated and that the force would require additional department-wide training.The Army Lieutenant was driving his new SUV with a temporary paper tag displayed on the back window on December 5th, when he was told to pull over in Windsor, a small Virginia town.Nazario alleged the officers violated his constitutional rights, with his lawsuit including assault, illegal search and illegal detention.Virginia Governor Ralph Northam on Sunday said he was directing the Virginia State Police to conduct an independent investigation into the case.The statement from Windsor did not detail any breaches or punishments for the other officer involved in the incident.

  • Biden nominee Wormuth would be first woman to lead Army

    President Joe Biden plans to nominate Christine Wormuth, a former senior Pentagon official, to be the first woman to lead the Army, the White House said Monday. If confirmed by the Senate as Army secretary, Wormuth would be one of the more powerful officials in a defense establishment long dominated by men.

  • Taliban not ready to meet Afghan govt in Turkey as US wants

    A Taliban spokesman said Monday the religious militia won’t attend a peace conference tentatively planned for later this week in Turkey, putting U.S. efforts to get a peace plan anytime soon in jeopardy. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken previously said he wanted to see a peace agreement between Afghanistan’s warring sides finalized at a conference hosted by Turkey and attended by top officials from both the Taliban and the Afghan government. Afghan government, U.S. and Turkish officials had said they intended to begin the conference Friday.

  • Matt Gaetz associate Joel Greenberg has been accused of everything from acting as a vigilante police officer to trying to hack rival politicians

    Greenberg, who faces 33 federal charges, is an associate of Rep. Matt Gaetz and a key player in the federal investigation into the congressman.

  • Thousands flee Myanmar town after crackdown leaves 100 protesters dead

    Tens of thousands have fled the central Myanmar town of Bago after the military regime brutally attacked anti-coup protesters at the weekend, leaving at least 100 dead. Residents told Radio Free Asia that many people were seeking refuge from the junta’s violence in villages in the surrounding countryside. “The people fleeing their homes are residents of four neighborhoods in the city where the junta forces attacked,” said one woman who declined to give her name. “There must be over 100,000 or so.” The reports echo a similar exodus from Yangon, the Southeast nation’s commercial centre, last month after another deadly crackdown on six of the city’s townships, and the introduction of martial law. Some of the neighbourhoods had descended into battlezones, with protesters firing sling shots and throwing petrol bombs, and the security forces targeting them with live rounds and killing scores of civilians.

  • One prominent NFL Draft mock has UK’s Kelvin Joseph as a first-rounder

    Jamin Davis isn’t the only former Wildcat who is generating some draft buzz.

  • Panthers are giving Sam Darnold a chance to succeed, fair or not

    Matt Rhule did not name Sam Darnold the team’s starting quarterback during Monday’s virtual press conference.

  • The World’s 9 Most Expensive Listings Currently on the Market

    These fantastical homes range from a 64,000-acre Texas ranch to an oceanside estate in the south of France Originally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Haridwar: Crowds surging at Kumbh Mela as India overtakes Brazil in Covid cases

    Millions are participating in the Kumbh Mela even as India overtakes Brazil in Covid infections.