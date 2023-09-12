Alternatives for Hannah Avenue, Middle School Drive to be discussed by Bemidji City Council

Sep. 11—BEMIDJI — The

Bemidji City Council

will hear an update from the Minnesota Department of Transportation on a planned project to reconstruct State Highway 197, including providing different options for Hannah Avenue and Middle School Drive.

The plans for the highway have been discussed for several years, with an initial proposal by MnDOT which included six roundabouts,

failing to gain council approval in 2019.

An adjusted plan was approved by the council

in December 2021.

During its last update to the council in January, MnDOT outlined a proposal for Highway 197 that included three roundabouts: at the Menards entrance, at Middle School Drive and at Hannah Avenue.

During tonight's city council meeting, alternatives for the reconstruction of portions of Hannah Avenue and Middle School Drive will be provided. Two options for Hannah Avenue include the first and preferred alternative of a compact roundabout at the Burger King/Simonson's entrance, with the second option a partial roundabout.

The proposals for Middle School Drive includes the addition of a roundabout at the Target/Tires Plus intersection. The alternatives being discussed are the first and preferred option of a 3/4 access at the Target/Frontage Road location, which would prevent a left turn going out, or the second option of a median between the two roads that would allow only right exits.

The city council meeting will be held at 5:30 p.m. tonight, Sept. 11, at city hall.