Is Alteryx (AYX) Stock Outpacing Its Computer and Technology Peers This Year?

Investors focused on the Computer and Technology space have likely heard of Alteryx (AYX), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of AYX and the rest of the Computer and Technology group's stocks.

Alteryx is a member of the Computer and Technology sector. This group includes 655 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #5. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. AYX is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for AYX's full-year earnings has moved 35.46% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Our latest available data shows that AYX has returned about 101.78% since the start of the calendar year. At the same time, Computer and Technology stocks have lost an average of 11.26%. This shows that Alteryx is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Looking more specifically, AYX belongs to the Internet - Software industry, which includes 89 individual stocks and currently sits at #24 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 4.74% this year, meaning that AYX is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors in the Computer and Technology sector will want to keep a close eye on AYX as it attempts to continue its solid performance.



