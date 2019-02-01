Alteryx, Inc. (AYX) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Alteryx, Inc. (AYX) closed at $70.48, marking a -0.94% move from the previous day.

Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 24.11% over the past month, outpacing the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 8.88% and the S&P 500's gain of 7.92% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from AYX as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be February 20, 2019. On that day, AYX is projected to report earnings of -$0.02 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 200%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $57.11 million, up 47.98% from the prior-year quarter.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for AYX should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. AYX is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 30, which puts it in the top 12% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

