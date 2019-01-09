Alteryx, Inc. (AYX) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Alteryx, Inc. (AYX) closed the most recent trading day at $65.56, moving -0.64% from the previous trading session.

Alteryx, Inc. (AYX) closed at $65.56 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.64% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.48% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.53%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.8%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 7.13% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector lost 1.5%, while the S&P 500 lost 2.09%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from AYX as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be February 20, 2019. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.02, down 200% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $57.33 million, up 48.57% from the prior-year quarter.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for AYX should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. AYX is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 43, putting it in the top 17% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

