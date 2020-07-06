Will Althea Group Holdings (ASX:AGH) Spend Its Cash Wisely?

There's no doubt that money can be made by owning shares of unprofitable businesses. For example, biotech and mining exploration companies often lose money for years before finding success with a new treatment or mineral discovery. But while the successes are well known, investors should not ignore the very many unprofitable companies that simply burn through all their cash and collapse.

Given this risk, we thought we'd take a look at whether Althea Group Holdings (ASX:AGH) shareholders should be worried about its cash burn. For the purposes of this article, cash burn is the annual rate at which an unprofitable company spends cash to fund its growth; its negative free cash flow. Let's start with an examination of the business' cash, relative to its cash burn.

How Long Is Althea Group Holdings's Cash Runway?

A company's cash runway is the amount of time it would take to burn through its cash reserves at its current cash burn rate. When Althea Group Holdings last reported its balance sheet in December 2019, it had zero debt and cash worth AU$22m. In the last year, its cash burn was AU$20m. That means it had a cash runway of around 14 months as of December 2019. That's not too bad, but it's fair to say the end of the cash runway is in sight, unless cash burn reduces drastically. You can see how its cash balance has changed over time in the image below.

ASX:AGH Debt to Equity History July 6th 2020 More

How Is Althea Group Holdings's Cash Burn Changing Over Time?

Whilst it's great to see that Althea Group Holdings has already begun generating revenue from operations, last year it only produced AU$2.4m, so we don't think it is generating significant revenue, at this point. As a result, we think it's a bit early to focus on the revenue growth, so we'll limit ourselves to looking at how the cash burn is changing over time. Remarkably, it actually increased its cash burn by 340% in the last year. With that kind of spending growth its cash runway will shorten quickly, as it simultaneously uses its cash while increasing the burn rate. While the past is always worth studying, it is the future that matters most of all. So you might want to take a peek at how much the company is expected to grow in the next few years.

How Easily Can Althea Group Holdings Raise Cash?

While Althea Group Holdings does have a solid cash runway, its cash burn trajectory may have some shareholders thinking ahead to when the company may need to raise more cash. Generally speaking, a listed business can raise new cash through issuing shares or taking on debt. Many companies end up issuing new shares to fund future growth. By comparing a company's annual cash burn to its total market capitalisation, we can estimate roughly how many shares it would have to issue in order to run the company for another year (at the same burn rate).

Althea Group Holdings has a market capitalisation of AU$80m and burnt through AU$20m last year, which is 24% of the company's market value. That's fairly notable cash burn, so if the company had to sell shares to cover the cost of another year's operations, shareholders would suffer some costly dilution.

So, Should We Worry About Althea Group Holdings's Cash Burn?

Even though its increasing cash burn makes us a little nervous, we are compelled to mention that we thought Althea Group Holdings's cash runway was relatively promising. Summing up, we think the Althea Group Holdings's cash burn is a risk, based on the factors we mentioned in this article. Readers need to have a sound understanding of business risks before investing in a stock, and we've spotted 4 warning signs for Althea Group Holdings that potential shareholders should take into account before putting money into a stock.