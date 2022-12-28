Although Evertz Technologies Limited (TSE:ET) insiders have sold lately, they have the highest ownership with 64% stake

A look at the shareholders of Evertz Technologies Limited (TSE:ET) can tell us which group is most powerful. We can see that individual insiders own the lion's share in the company with 64% ownership. That is, the group stands to benefit the most if the stock rises (or lose the most if there is a downturn).

Despite selling some shares recently, insiders control a good portion of the company's stock.

Let's delve deeper into each type of owner of Evertz Technologies, beginning with the chart below.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Evertz Technologies?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

As you can see, institutional investors have a fair amount of stake in Evertz Technologies. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of Evertz Technologies, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.

Evertz Technologies is not owned by hedge funds. Our data suggests that Douglas DeBruin, who is also the company's Chief Administrative Officer, holds the most number of shares at 32%. When an insider holds a sizeable amount of a company's stock, investors consider it as a positive sign because it suggests that insiders are willing to have their wealth tied up in the future of the company. Meanwhile, the second and third largest shareholders, hold 32% and 1.6%, of the shares outstanding, respectively. Interestingly, the second-largest shareholder, Romolo Magarelli is also Chief Executive Officer, again, pointing towards strong insider ownership amongst the company's top shareholders.

To make our study more interesting, we found that the top 2 shareholders have a majority ownership in the company, meaning that they are powerful enough to influence the decisions of the company.

While it makes sense to study institutional ownership data for a company, it also makes sense to study analyst sentiments to know which way the wind is blowing. There are plenty of analysts covering the stock, so it might be worth seeing what they are forecasting, too.

Insider Ownership Of Evertz Technologies

The definition of company insiders can be subjective and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

Insider ownership is positive when it signals leadership are thinking like the true owners of the company. However, high insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. This can be negative in some circumstances.

Our most recent data indicates that insiders own the majority of Evertz Technologies Limited. This means they can collectively make decisions for the company. Given it has a market cap of CA$967m, that means they have CA$624m worth of shares. It is good to see this level of investment. You can check here to see if those insiders have been buying recently.

General Public Ownership

With a 29% ownership, the general public, mostly comprising of individual investors, have some degree of sway over Evertz Technologies. While this group can't necessarily call the shots, it can certainly have a real influence on how the company is run.

I find it very interesting to look at who exactly owns a company. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 3 warning signs with Evertz Technologies (at least 1 which doesn't sit too well with us) , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

