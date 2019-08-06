Altia Consultores, S.A. (BME:ALC): Has Recent Earnings Growth Beaten Long-Term Trend?

Measuring Altia Consultores, S.A.'s (BME:ALC) track record of past performance is a valuable exercise for investors. It allows us to understand whether or not the company has met or exceed expectations, which is an insightful signal for future performance. Today I will assess ALC's recent performance announced on 31 December 2018 and compare these figures to its historical trend and industry movements.

How Well Did ALC Perform?

ALC's trailing twelve-month earnings (from 31 December 2018) of €6.7m has jumped 10% compared to the previous year.

However, this one-year growth rate has been lower than its average earnings growth rate over the past 5 years of 11%, indicating the rate at which ALC is growing has slowed down. Why could this be happening? Well, let's examine what's transpiring with margins and whether the whole industry is facing the same headwind.

BME:ALC Income Statement, August 6th 2019 More

In terms of returns from investment, Altia Consultores has fallen short of achieving a 20% return on equity (ROE), recording 17% instead. However, its return on assets (ROA) of 13% exceeds the ES IT industry of 6.0%, indicating Altia Consultores has used its assets more efficiently. Though, its return on capital (ROC), which also accounts for Altia Consultores’s debt level, has declined over the past 3 years from 34% to 22%.

What does this mean?

Altia Consultores's track record can be a valuable insight into its earnings performance, but it certainly doesn't tell the whole story. While Altia Consultores has a good historical track record with positive growth and profitability, there's no certainty that this will extrapolate into the future. I suggest you continue to research Altia Consultores to get a better picture of the stock by looking at:

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the trailing twelve months from 31 December 2018. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

