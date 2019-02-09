Altia Oyj (HEL:ALTIA): Will The Growth Last?

Want to participate in a short research study? Help shape the future of investing tools and you could win a $250 gift card!

As Altia Oyj (HEL:ALTIA) announced its earnings release on 31 December 2018, the consensus outlook from analysts appear fairly confident, with profits predicted to increase by 44% next year relative to the past 5-year average growth rate of 31%. By 2020, we can expect Altia Oyj’s bottom line to reach €22m, a jump from the current trailing-twelve-month of €15m. I will provide a brief commentary around the figures and analyst expectations in the near term. For those keen to understand more about other aspects of the company, you can research its fundamentals here.

How will Altia Oyj perform in the near future?

The 3 analysts covering ALTIA view its longer term outlook with a positive sentiment. Since forecasting becomes more difficult further into the future, broker analysts generally project out to around three years. I’ve plotted out each year’s earnings expectations and inserted a line of best fit to calculate an annual growth rate from the slope in order to understand the overall trajectory of ALTIA’s earnings growth over these next few years.

From the current net income level of €15m and the final forecast of €27m by 2022, the annual rate of growth for ALTIA’s earnings is 19%. This leads to an EPS of €0.75 in the final year of projections relative to the current EPS of €0.42. In 2022, ALTIA’s profit margin will have expanded from 4.1% to 7.3%.

Future outlook is only one aspect when you’re building an investment case for a stock. For Altia Oyj, I’ve compiled three fundamental factors you should further research:

