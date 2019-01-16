Should Altia Oyj’s (HEL:ALTIA) Weak Investment Returns Worry You?

Today we’ll evaluate Altia Oyj (HEL:ALTIA) to determine whether it could have potential as an investment idea. Specifically, we’ll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), since that will give us an insight into how efficiently the business can generate profits from the capital it requires.

First up, we’ll look at what ROCE is and how we calculate it. Next, we’ll compare it to others in its industry. Then we’ll determine how its current liabilities are affecting its ROCE.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

ROCE measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. Generally speaking a higher ROCE is better. In brief, it is a useful tool, but it is not without drawbacks. Author Edwin Whiting says to be careful when comparing the ROCE of different businesses, since ‘No two businesses are exactly alike.’

So, How Do We Calculate ROCE?

The formula for calculating the return on capital employed is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets – Current Liabilities)

Or for Altia Oyj:

0.092 = €26m ÷ (€388m – €150m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2018.)

Therefore, Altia Oyj has an ROCE of 9.2%.

Does Altia Oyj Have A Good ROCE?

One way to assess ROCE is to compare similar companies. It appears that Altia Oyj’s ROCE is fairly close to the Beverage industry average of 9.3%. Independently of how Altia Oyj compares to its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms appears decent, and the company may be worthy of closer investigation.

Our data shows that Altia Oyj currently has an ROCE of 9.2%, compared to its ROCE of 6.1% 3 years ago. This makes us wonder if the company is improving.

When considering ROCE, bear in mind that it reflects the past and does not necessarily predict the future. ROCE can be misleading for companies in cyclical industries, with returns looking impressive during the boom times, but very weak during the busts. ROCE is, after all, simply a snap shot of a single year. Future performance is what matters, and you can see analyst predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

What Are Current Liabilities, And How Do They Affect Altia Oyj’s ROCE?

Current liabilities are short term bills and invoices that need to be paid in 12 months or less. The ROCE equation subtracts current liabilities from capital employed, so a company with a lot of current liabilities appears to have less capital employed, and a higher ROCE than otherwise. To counter this, investors can check if a company has high current liabilities relative to total assets.

Altia Oyj has total liabilities of €150m and total assets of €388m. Therefore its current liabilities are equivalent to approximately 39% of its total assets. Altia Oyj has a medium level of current liabilities, which would boost the ROCE.

What We Can Learn From Altia Oyj’s ROCE

Altia Oyj's ROCE does look good, but the level of current liabilities also contribute to that.