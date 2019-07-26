Is Altice Europe (AMS:ATC) Using Too Much Debt?

Warren Buffett famously said, 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' When we think about how risky a company is, we always like to look at its use of debt, since debt overload can lead to ruin. We can see that Altice Europe N.V. (AMS:ATC) does use debt in its business. But the more important question is: how much risk is that debt creating?

When Is Debt A Problem?

Generally speaking, debt only becomes a real problem when a company can't easily pay it off, either by raising capital or with its own cash flow. Ultimately, if the company can't fulfill its legal obligations to repay debt, shareholders could walk away with nothing. However, a more common (but still painful) scenario is that it has to raise new equity capital at a low price, thus permanently diluting shareholders. Of course, debt can be an important tool in businesses, particularly capital heavy businesses. The first thing to do when considering how much debt a business uses is to look at its cash and debt together.

What Is Altice Europe's Net Debt?

As you can see below, Altice Europe had €36.6b of debt, at March 2019, which is about the same the year before. You can click the chart for greater detail. However, it also had €2.35b in cash, and so its net debt is €34.2b.

ENXTAM:ATC Historical Debt, July 26th 2019 More

A Look At Altice Europe's Liabilities

We can see from the most recent balance sheet that Altice Europe had liabilities of €10.8b falling due within a year, and liabilities of €40.4b due beyond that. Offsetting this, it had €2.35b in cash and €5.01b in receivables that were due within 12 months. So it has liabilities totalling €43.9b more than its cash and near-term receivables, combined.

The deficiency here weighs heavily on the €4.00b company itself, as if a child were struggling under the weight of an enormous back-pack full of books, his sports gear, and a trumpet. So we definitely think shareholders need to watch this one closely. At the end of the day, Altice Europe would probably need a major re-capitalization if its creditors were to demand repayment.

In order to size up a company's debt relative to its earnings, we calculate its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) divided by its interest expense (its interest cover). The advantage of this approach is that we take into account both the absolute quantum of debt (with net debt to EBITDA) and the actual interest expenses associated with that debt (with its interest cover ratio).

Weak interest cover of 0.46 times and a disturbingly high net debt to EBITDA ratio of 9.5 hit our confidence in Altice Europe like a one-two punch to the gut. The debt burden here is substantial. Even worse, Altice Europe saw its EBIT tank 42% over the last 12 months. If earnings continue to follow that trajectory, paying off that debt load will be harder than convincing us to run a marathon in the rain. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Altice Europe can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.