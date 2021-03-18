Altice reaches $72 million settlement with New York over response to Tropical Storm Isaias

A New York City worker looks at the damage from a tree that has fallen on a house and car during the clean up of Tropical Storm Isaias in the Astoria neighborhood of Queens, New York
Jonathan Stempel
·1 min read
By Jonathan Stempel

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Altice USA Inc has reached a nearly $72 million settlement to resolve New York state claims that it failed to adequately prepare for or respond to Tropical Storm Isaias in August, when more than 439,000 customers lost service.

The settlement is the largest for any company overseen by the state's Public Service Commission for failing to follow emergency response procedures, Governor Andrew Cuomo said in announcing Thursday's settlement.

The phone and cable TV provider will spend $68.5 million to upgrade its infrastructure and technology, including for storm responses, and has provided $3.4 million in customer credits. Customers will not be billed for the upgrades.

In a statement, the Long Island City, New York-based company said its investments are intended to improve service, including during bad weather, and benefit all customers in the New York City metropolitan area.

Cuomo had last Aug. 5 directed the state's Department of Public Service to investigate major utility, phone and cable TV companies over their response to Isaias, which had struck New York the day before and caused more than 920,000 outages.

A report in February from the Public Service Commission said Altice "apparently failed" to follow significant aspects of its emergency response and storm readiness plans.

It said this left Altice unable to restore service in a timely manner or to communicate effectively with customers experiencing outages.

Several other phone and TV providers also reported outages, and the agency's report additionally faulted Frontier Communications Inc over its storm response.

Isaias was briefly a category 1 hurricane, but had been downgraded by the time it reached New York.

(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Chris Reese and Jan Harvey)

