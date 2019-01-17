Is Altice USA (ATUS) Stock Outpacing Its Computer and Technology Peers This Year?

Investors focused on the Computer and Technology space have likely heard of Altice USA (ATUS), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Computer and Technology peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Altice USA is a member of the Computer and Technology sector. This group includes 647 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #3. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. ATUS is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ATUS's full-year earnings has moved 205.28% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Our latest available data shows that ATUS has returned about 9.26% since the start of the calendar year. In comparison, Computer and Technology companies have returned an average of 4.25%. This shows that Altice USA is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Breaking things down more, ATUS is a member of the Communication - Components industry, which includes 24 individual companies and currently sits at #98 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 3.85% so far this year, so ATUS is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors with an interest in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to track ATUS. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Altice USA, Inc. (ATUS) : Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.