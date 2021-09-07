Altisource Is Said to Tap Guggenheim for Lenders One Sale

Michelle F. Davis
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A., a tech-enabled mortgage services company, is working with Guggenheim Partners on a potential sale of its origination business amid a boom in activity among lending platforms, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

The investment bank began reaching out this week to potential buyers for Lenders One, said the people, who asked not to be identified because the information isn’t public. The unit is expected to draw interest from strategic and private equity suitors, the people said.

Altisource said in July that it would consider selling the unit after competitors raised money at attractive valuations, though it didn’t disclose an adviser, according to a release.

A spokesperson for Altisource declined to comment beyond the statement in July when it reported earnings. A representative for Guggenheim declined to comment.

Thoma Bravo-backed MeridianLink Inc., which provides software to banks and credit unions to help them make loans and set up deposit accounts, went public in July at a valuation of $2.1 billion. That’s 19 times its expected adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization for 2021. That followed an IPO by lending platform Blend Labs Inc., which raised $360 million in a public market debut that valued it at more than $5.8 billion. Blend had a net loss of $75 million last year and is projected to generate negative Ebitda this year.

Altisource manages Lenders One, a mortgage cooperative, but doesn’t own it, according to regulatory filings. The cooperative originates about 15% of U.S. residential mortgages, according to a company presentation in July. The platform helps mortgage lenders sell loans for more money and reduce the cost to manufacture a loan, Altisource Chief Executive Officer William Shepro said on an earnings call July 29, according to the transcript.

Service revenue in the origination unit increased to $14.5 million in the three months that ended in June, 16% more than the previous year. Its default business has been “severely” impacted by the pandemic but the company expects revenue to increase again next year after foreclosure and eviction moratoriums imposed by the federal government expire.

Altisource fell 4.8% to $10.80 in New York trading Tuesday, giving the company a market value of about $172 million.

(Updates with response in fourth paragraph)

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Buying These 3 Beaten-Down Growth Stocks Could Make You a Fortune Over the Next 5 Years

    Buying these three beaten-down growth stocks could make you a fortune over the next five years. Shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE: BEP) are nearly 16% below the peak from early this year. There's only one underlying business behind both renewable energy stocks, but a secondary stock offering for BEPC in February caused its share price to fall more than its limited-partnership sibling.

  • If You're Retired, Consider Buying These 5 Stocks

    As an investor, retirement likely means you're looking for a combination of safety, income, and some growth potential in your portfolio. These stocks deliver in all three areas.

  • Warren Buffett says these are the very best businesses to own

    Stop sinking your money into mediocre companies.

  • 10 Best Stocks to Buy According to Billionaire Ken Fisher

    In this article, we examined the 10 best stocks to buy according to billionaire Ken Fisher. You can skip our comprehensive discussion about Ken Fisher’s investment strategy, and market outlook and go directly to the 5 Best Stocks to Buy According to Billionaire Ken Fisher. Billionaire Ken Fisher, who is executive chairman and co-chief investment […]

  • Has AT&T Stock Gotten Too Cheap?

    Telecom company AT&T (NYSE: T) recently ended its journey into digital content, which began in 2015 when it bought DIRECTV for $49 billion, and later bought Time Warner for another $85 billion in 2018. Investors never liked the progress AT&T made with video; the stock is down more than 30% over the past five years. AT&T is now spinning off its Warner Media business, combining with Discovery to form a stand-alone company.

  • 2 Growth Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

    They offer high growth, and while they're not risk-free, their stability means you can look beyond the risk to the rewards.

  • Investor who returned 4,000% in Q1 2020 explains what people get wrong about risk mitigation

    Hedge fund manager Mark Spitznagel, the founder of $11 billion "Black Swan" hedge fund Universa Investments, says investors have been getting risk mitigation wrong from the start.

  • 'Rich Dad Poor Dad' author Robert Kiyosaki is hoarding bitcoin, gold, and silver - and plans to scoop up bargains once the market crashes

    The personal-finance guru expects federal stimulus to weaken the US dollar, and interest-rate hikes to hammer asset prices.

  • 3 Growth Stocks to Buy That Could Be Massive Long-Term Winners

    The very best investment opportunities are often rooted in market-based evolutions in addition to savvy leadership.

  • Why Investors Should Focus on These 4 Oil & Gas Drilling Stocks

    Sound cost control and stronger operating efficiencies should enable the Zacks Oil and Gas - Drilling industry operators like Helmerich & Payne (HP), Transocean (RIG), Patterson-UTI Energy (PTEN) and Nabors Industries (NBR) navigate the challenging times with relative ease.

  • GE May Sell Another Piece of Its Power Business

    The industrial conglomerate is looking to further downsize GE Power by selling its nuclear turbines business.

  • This Top Oils and Energy Stock is a #1 (Strong Buy): Why It Should Be on Your Radar

    Wondering how to pick strong, market-beating stocks for your investment portfolio? Look no further than the Zacks Rank.

  • 5 Winning Stocks That Can Make American Workers Rich by Retirement

    There are a lot of ways for American workers to build wealth. If you invest in great companies and allow your investment thesis to play out over many years, if not decades, stocks have the power to make the American worker rich.

  • Boeing Now Has an Airbus Problem to Add to the List

    Millions of Americans lose federal pandemic unemployment aid, China trade soars, Deutsche Telekom ups stake in T-Mobile in share swap with SoftBank, and other news to start your day.

  • Philippine Airlines to return 22 planes, reassures on survival

    Philippine Airlines will return 22 aircraft, mostly Airbus and Boeing jets, to lessors as it pursues a financial restructuring programme to survive after the pandemic has decimated global travel, executives said on Monday. Philippine Airlines last week filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy https://www.reuters.com/article/philippine-airlines-bankruptcy-idUSL1N2Q600A in the United States, allowing it to continue operations and generate fresh capital. With the company not expecting a return to pre-pandemic levels until 2024 to 2025, the carrier will return 22 aircraft to lessors, Philippine Airlines President Gilbert Santa Maria told a news conference.

  • 3 EV Stocks Under $10 That Could Double (or More)

    Detroit is seeing some stiff competition these days – and not just from Japan and Korea. The economy is shifting toward green tech, and new automotive companies are popping up to take advantage of the newly opened electric vehicle (EV) playing field. Just as a century and more ago there were scores of auto makers competing to build the best combustion engine cars, and scores of designs in the game, ranging from external combustion steam cars to rotary engine motorcycles, so today the EV field pr

  • China’s M&A Kings Cash Out Overseas Bets at Near-Record Pace

    (Bloomberg) -- Just a few years ago, Chinese firms spent lavishly overseas on everything from luxury hotels to soccer clubs. Now they are heading for the exit amid rising demand for anything that throws off cash.Companies in China announced divestment plans of their overseas assets worth $10.5 billion so far this year, the second-highest total since at least 1998, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. At the current pace, 2021 could surpass last year’s $15 billion sum.“These days Chinese comp

  • This is what both Suze Orman and Ramit Sethi say you should do if you’re worried about inflation

    “The rate of inflation in the U.S. rose again in July and drove the increase over the past year to a 30-year high,” MarketWatch’s Jeffrey Bartash reported in August. For investors, that news was, no doubt, worrisome, so we looked at what two financial bigwigs, Suze Orman and Ramit Sethi, as well as other pros, have told investors in the past about dealing with inflation (psst: both say you need to keep investing in stocks.) Here (and below) are Bankrate’s list of featured investing products for September. Suze Orman: “Plan on many costs being double what they are today, and keep investing in stocks.”

  • Chinese activist Ai Weiwei says Credit Suisse closing his foundation's bank account

    (Reuters) -Chinese dissident and artist Ai Weiwei has said Credit Suisse told him it was closing his foundation's bank account in Switzerland earlier this year citing his "criminal record" in China, despite the activist never being convicted of a crime. One of China's most high-profile artists and political activists, Ai, who now lives in Portugal, wrote in an opinion piece for website Artnet how he was first told by the Swiss bank that it would close the account in the spring of this year. "Credit Suisse initially informed me that they had a new policy to terminate all bank accounts which are related to people with criminal records," Ai told Reuters in an emailed statement, adding the foundation had been asked at the time to move the funds before September.

  • If you lost money on bitcoin or other cryptos today, it might be because you can’t trust your memory, according to new research

    The crash in bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies Tuesday was a stark reminder of the dangers of overconfidence. When the crash came, some investors got wiped out, their heavily leveraged portfolios unable to bear a downswing that had seemed unimaginable days earlier. Overconfidence is endemic to financial markets.