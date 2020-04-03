Altitude International Announces Name Change and Corporate Expansion

FORT LAUDERDALE, Florida, April 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors and shareholders of Altitude International, Inc. (OTCQB: ALTD) have approved a name change to Altitude International Holdings, Inc. to better reflect the Company's newly established business structure. The Company has taken all required regulatory actions to legally effectuate the change. ALTD will be expanding its operations into several related markets to more fully utilize management's deep connections within the advanced oxygen sciences as well as across the world of sports.

"While we have literally dozens of top tier sales prospects in the pipeline for our breakthrough altitude chambers, along with promising new opportunities in player management, safety, and wellness, we are also focused on the health and well-being of our country," said ALTD CEO and Chairman Bob Kanuth. "I am pleased to report that we are in high-level discussions with two cutting-edge disinfection companies that, if successful, could put ALTD on the front lines of the war against Covid-19 and help keep America safe from similar attacks in the future. To accommodate our pending expansion into several new markets, we have put in place a four division alignment for our Company that we will be detailing in the coming weeks."

ABOUT ALTITUDE INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS

ALTD's mission has been to become the world leader in improving athletic performance by providing custom built simulated altitude chambers and position specific protocols to its clients. Through an exclusive License Agreement, the Company is utilizing the game changing technology of Sporting Edge UK, one of the world leaders and pioneers of room-based altitude and extreme environmental technology. Please visit altdint.com and see how ALTD's three U.S. installations have produced historic results for its clients.

For investor relations and media inquiries please contact:

Dror Tepper at AJ Capital,

48 Wall St, 5th Floor, NY, NY 10005

+1-212-736-3150

ajocapital@gmail.com

