Altium Limited (ASX:ALU) Is Employing Capital Very Effectively

Today we'll look at Altium Limited (ASX:ALU) and reflect on its potential as an investment. Specifically, we're going to calculate its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), in the hopes of getting some insight into the business.

First up, we'll look at what ROCE is and how we calculate it. Next, we'll compare it to others in its industry. Then we'll determine how its current liabilities are affecting its ROCE.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

ROCE measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. All else being equal, a better business will have a higher ROCE. Overall, it is a valuable metric that has its flaws. Renowned investment researcher Michael Mauboussin has suggested that a high ROCE can indicate that 'one dollar invested in the company generates value of more than one dollar'.

How Do You Calculate Return On Capital Employed?

Analysts use this formula to calculate return on capital employed:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

Or for Altium:

0.30 = US$62m ÷ (US$278m - US$72m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2019.)

So, Altium has an ROCE of 30%.

Check out our latest analysis for Altium

Does Altium Have A Good ROCE?

ROCE is commonly used for comparing the performance of similar businesses. Using our data, we find that Altium's ROCE is meaningfully better than the 17% average in the Software industry. We would consider this a positive, as it suggests it is using capital more effectively than other similar companies. Regardless of the industry comparison, in absolute terms, Altium's ROCE currently appears to be excellent.

In our analysis, Altium's ROCE appears to be 30%, compared to 3 years ago, when its ROCE was 20%. This makes us wonder if the company is improving. You can click on the image below to see (in greater detail) how Altium's past growth compares to other companies.

ASX:ALU Past Revenue and Net Income, January 30th 2020 More

Remember that this metric is backwards looking - it shows what has happened in the past, and does not accurately predict the future. Companies in cyclical industries can be difficult to understand using ROCE, as returns typically look high during boom times, and low during busts. This is because ROCE only looks at one year, instead of considering returns across a whole cycle. Since the future is so important for investors, you should check out our free report on analyst forecasts for Altium.

How Altium's Current Liabilities Impact Its ROCE

Current liabilities are short term bills and invoices that need to be paid in 12 months or less. Due to the way the ROCE equation works, having large bills due in the near term can make it look as though a company has less capital employed, and thus a higher ROCE than usual. To counter this, investors can check if a company has high current liabilities relative to total assets.

Altium has total assets of US$278m and current liabilities of US$72m. Therefore its current liabilities are equivalent to approximately 26% of its total assets. This is quite a low level of current liabilities which would not greatly boost the already high ROCE.

What We Can Learn From Altium's ROCE

Low current liabilities and high ROCE is a good combination, making Altium look quite interesting. Altium shapes up well under this analysis, but it is far from the only business delivering excellent numbers . You might also want to check this free collection of companies delivering excellent earnings growth.