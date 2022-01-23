Altius Minerals Corporation's (TSE:ALS) Stock Has Shown A Decent Performance: Have Financials A Role To Play?

Altius Minerals' (TSE:ALS) stock is up by 4.1% over the past three months. We wonder if and what role the company's financials play in that price change as a company's long-term fundamentals usually dictate market outcomes. Specifically, we decided to study Altius Minerals' ROE in this article.

Return on equity or ROE is an important factor to be considered by a shareholder because it tells them how effectively their capital is being reinvested. In simpler terms, it measures the profitability of a company in relation to shareholder's equity.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

Return on equity can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Altius Minerals is:

9.4% = CA$49m ÷ CA$519m (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2021).

The 'return' is the amount earned after tax over the last twelve months. That means that for every CA$1 worth of shareholders' equity, the company generated CA$0.09 in profit.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

Altius Minerals' Earnings Growth And 9.4% ROE

At first glance, Altius Minerals' ROE doesn't look very promising. A quick further study shows that the company's ROE doesn't compare favorably to the industry average of 14% either. However, we we're pleasantly surprised to see that Altius Minerals grew its net income at a significant rate of 50% in the last five years. So, there might be other aspects that are positively influencing the company's earnings growth. For example, it is possible that the company's management has made some good strategic decisions, or that the company has a low payout ratio.

We then compared Altius Minerals' net income growth with the industry and we're pleased to see that the company's growth figure is higher when compared with the industry which has a growth rate of 28% in the same period.

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. If you're wondering about Altius Minerals''s valuation, check out this gauge of its price-to-earnings ratio, as compared to its industry.

Is Altius Minerals Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

Altius Minerals' ' LTM (or last twelve month) payout ratio is on the lower side at 18% implying that it is retaining a higher percentage (82%) of its profits. So it looks like Altius Minerals is reinvesting profits heavily to grow its business, which shows in its earnings growth.

Additionally, Altius Minerals has paid dividends over a period of seven years which means that the company is pretty serious about sharing its profits with shareholders. Looking at the current analyst consensus data, we can see that the company's future payout ratio is expected to rise to 54% over the next three years. Accordingly, the expected increase in the payout ratio explains the expected decline in the company's ROE to 2.8%, over the same period.

Summary

In total, it does look like Altius Minerals has some positive aspects to its business. With a high rate of reinvestment, albeit at a low ROE, the company has managed to see a considerable growth in its earnings. That being so, according to the latest industry analyst forecasts, the company's earnings are expected to shrink in the future. To know more about the latest analysts predictions for the company, check out this visualization of analyst forecasts for the company.

