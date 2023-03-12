Altius Minerals' (TSE:ALS) Dividend Will Be CA$0.08

The board of Altius Minerals Corporation (TSE:ALS) has announced that it will pay a dividend of CA$0.08 per share on the 31st of March. This means the annual payment will be 1.4% of the current stock price, which is lower than the industry average.

Altius Minerals' Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

While yield is important, another factor to consider about a company's dividend is whether the current payout levels are feasible. However, prior to this announcement, Altius Minerals' dividend was comfortably covered by both cash flow and earnings. As a result, a large proportion of what it earned was being reinvested back into the business.

EPS is set to fall by 43.7% over the next 12 months. If recent patterns in the dividend continue, we could see the payout ratio reaching 80% in the next 12 months, which is on the higher end of the range we would say is sustainable.

Altius Minerals Is Still Building Its Track Record

Even though the company has been paying a consistent dividend for a while, we would like to see a few more years before we feel comfortable relying on it. The annual payment during the last 8 years was CA$0.08 in 2015, and the most recent fiscal year payment was CA$0.32. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 19% over that duration. Altius Minerals has been growing its dividend quite rapidly, which is exciting. However, the short payment history makes us question whether this performance will persist across a full market cycle.

The Dividend's Growth Prospects Are Limited

Investors who have held shares in the company for the past few years will be happy with the dividend income they have received. However, Altius Minerals has only grown its earnings per share at 4.5% per annum over the past five years. Earnings growth is slow, but on the plus side, the dividend payout ratio is low and dividends could grow faster than earnings, if the company decides to increase its payout ratio.

We should note that Altius Minerals has issued stock equal to 16% of shares outstanding. Regularly doing this can be detrimental - it's hard to grow dividends per share when new shares are regularly being created.

Our Thoughts On Altius Minerals' Dividend

Overall, we think Altius Minerals is a solid choice as a dividend stock, even though the dividend wasn't raised this year. The dividend has been at reasonable levels historically, but that hasn't translated into a consistent payment. This looks like it could be a good dividend stock going forward, but we would note that the payout ratio has been at higher levels in the past so it could happen again.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. Case in point: We've spotted 3 warning signs for Altius Minerals (of which 1 is significant!) you should know about. Is Altius Minerals not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

