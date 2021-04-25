Alto Ingredients Stock Is Believed To Be Significantly Overvalued

The stock of Alto Ingredients (NAS:ALTO, 30-year Financials) gives every indication of being significantly overvalued, according to GuruFocus Value calculation. GuruFocus Value is GuruFocus' estimate of the fair value at which the stock should be traded. It is calculated based on the historical multiples that the stock has traded at, the past business growth and analyst estimates of future business performance. If the price of a stock is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. On the other hand, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. At its current price of $5.13 per share and the market cap of $375.4 million, Alto Ingredients stock is believed to be significantly overvalued. GF Value for Alto Ingredients is shown in the chart below.


Because Alto Ingredients is significantly overvalued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be much lower than its future business growth.

Link: These companies may deliever higher future returns at reduced risk.

Since investing in companies with low financial strength could result in permanent capital loss, investors must carefully review a company's financial strength before deciding whether to buy shares. Looking at the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage can give a good initial perspective on the company's financial strength. Alto Ingredients has a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.44, which ranks in the middle range of the companies in Oil & Gas industry. Based on this, GuruFocus ranks Alto Ingredients's financial strength as 5 out of 10, suggesting fair balance sheet. This is the debt and cash of Alto Ingredients over the past years:

It poses less risk to invest in profitable companies, especially those that have demonstrated consistent profitability over the long term. A company with high profit margins is also typically a safer investment than one with low profit margins. Alto Ingredients has been profitable 3 over the past 10 years. Over the past twelve months, the company had a revenue of $897 million and loss of $0.26 a share. Its operating margin is 2.33%, which ranks in the middle range of the companies in Oil & Gas industry. Overall, GuruFocus ranks the profitability of Alto Ingredients at 3 out of 10, which indicates poor profitability. This is the revenue and net income of Alto Ingredients over the past years:

Growth is probably the most important factor in the valuation of a company. GuruFocus research has found that growth is closely correlated with the long term performance of a company's stock. The faster a company is growing, the more likely it is to be creating value for shareholders, especially if the growth is profitable. The 3-year average annual revenue growth rate of Alto Ingredients is -26.3%, which ranks worse than 86% of the companies in Oil & Gas industry. The 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is 19.5%, which ranks better than 73% of the companies in Oil & Gas industry.

One can also evaluate a company's profitability by comparing its return on invested capital (ROIC) to its weighted average cost of capital (WACC). Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. If the return on invested capital exceeds the weighted average cost of capital, the company is likely creating value for its shareholders. During the past 12 months, Alto Ingredients's ROIC is 4.41 while its WACC came in at 17.30. The historical ROIC vs WACC comparison of Alto Ingredients is shown below:

Overall, the stock of Alto Ingredients (NAS:ALTO, 30-year Financials) shows every sign of being significantly overvalued. The company's financial condition is fair and its profitability is poor. Its growth ranks better than 73% of the companies in Oil & Gas industry. To learn more about Alto Ingredients stock, you can check out its 30-year Financials here.

To find out the high quality companies that may deliever above average returns, please check out GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

