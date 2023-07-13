Alto man arrested, drugs and related items seized

Jul. 13—A multi-agency narcotic search warrant, executed July 11, resulted in the arrest of Robert Martin, 44, of Alto, and the seizure of illicit drugs and related items.

The warrant, for a rural location on CR 2510, netted 25,000 pills, five pill presses, five ounces of methamphetamine, approximately 40 pounds of powder, which was ready to be made into pills, and multiple firearms, according to a statement by the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office.

"The pills contained methamphetamine and looked like prescription Xanax pills," Sheriff Brent Dickson stated.

Martin, who was arrested at the scene, is facing possible charges of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, according to the statement.

"This action was the result of an ongoing investigation into an illicit pill manufacturing operation near Alto, Texas," Sheriff Brent Dickson stated. "This was a huge win for our community by removing these items and this individual from the streets of Cherokee County."

The Cherokee County Sheriff's Office Special Investigations Unit led the multi-agency operation which included Homeland Security, Drug Enforcement Administration, Jacksonville Police Department and the Texas Department of Public Safety.