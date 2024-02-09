Alton community calls for action after teen girl critically wounded

The family of a critically wounded 13-year-old girl from Alton, continues to hold out hope she will recover from her injuries. The teen continues to fight for her life at an area hospital.

The girl was shot while standing on a porch on Highland Avenue Saturday afternoon. Two suspects have been charged in the case described as a drive by shooting.

“Three lives have changed indefinitely and it’s heartbreaking all around,” said Missy Johnson, Alton resident.

Johnson joined Alton’s 4th ward Alderwoman Rosetta Brown in organizing a vigil Thursday night. Community members joined in a show of support for the victim and her family.

“Stay prayerful for the family, for this community and every family that has been touched by gun violence,” said Brown.

She encouraged parents to be more involved in their children’s lives and to set a positive example for them.

Alton Mayor David Goins also called for peace. He said, “There are ways to resolve conflict without having to resort to violence.”

The wounded teen’s father, Rodney Steward Jr., said the tragedy has left him, his family and friends scarred for life. He left the hospital to attend the vigil and provide support to his son.

“I’m telling him his sister is going to be okay,” said Steward. “She’s going to come back to you.”

Alton Police Chief Jarrett Ford also addressed the crowd that gathered.

“We have to do this together,” he said. “It won’t work any other way.”

