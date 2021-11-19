Altona Correctional Facility chaplain convicted for sex offenses against inmate

Nov. 19—PLATTSBURGH — A prison chaplain who was arrested for having a sexual relationship with an inmate at Altona Correctional Facility was convicted in Clinton County Court.

Tamra Murphy, 62, of Malone, was accused of third-degree rape, third-degree criminal sex act, both felonies, seven counts of second-degree promoting prison contraband and 14 counts of official misconduct, both misdemeanors, when she was arrested in June.

Police accused Murphy then of also providing the inmate with money during the relationship.

Murphy accepted a plea deal that dropped the promoting prison contraband charges and the criminal sex act charge. She received 90 days in prison: 45 days for the third-degree rape charge and 45 days for the official misconduct offenses, court documents said.

As part of the plea agreement, Murphy will also receive 10 years probation and will register as a sex offender.

