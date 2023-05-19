Altoona man charged with arson, burglary for West Des Moines structure fire

An Altoona man has been charged with arson and burglary following a fire at a vacant home in West Des Moines.

The West Des Moines Fire Department and police responded to a structure fire in the 500 block of Seventh Street around 6 a.m. Friday. The home sustained heavy damage from the fire, but it was unoccupied, according to a news release from the West Des Moines Police Department.

Following an investigation by fire and arson investigators, West Des Moines police arrested Evan Tingwald, 21, of Altoona. Tingwald is charged with three counts of third-degree burglary and one count of second-degree arson.

Tingwald is currently being held at the Polk County Jail.

