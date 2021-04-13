Altoona man enters not guilty plea in vehicular homicide case

Chris Vetter, The Leader-Telegram, Eau Claire, Wis.
·2 min read

Apr. 13—CHIPPEWA FALLS — An Altoona man accused of using marijuana, then striking and killing a pedestrian with his car in September, pleaded not guilty on Monday.

Trevor J. Plemon, 25, 947 Alsace St., is charged in Chippewa County Court with two counts of homicide by use of vehicle while using controlled substances, possessing marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

Judge Ben Lane set a return court date for June 16 for a motion hearing. No trial dates have been set.

Plemon was present in court but didn't speak. He was initially held on a $10,000 cash bond, but that was reduced to $1,000 Oct. 7, and he posted the amount on Feb. 2. As a condition of his release, he must take daily preliminary breath tests.

Plemon is accused of hitting Christine J. Prueher, 63, of Greenfield, who died from her injuries.

The car-pedestrian crash occurred at 6:24 p.m. Sept. 16, near Highway 64 and 190th Avenue, west of Highway 40.

A Gibson Water Care box truck, driven by Plemon, was westbound on Highway 64 when it struck Prueher on a curve in the roadway. Police found her lying unresponsive on the eastbound shoulder.

Prueher was taken to an area hospital, then was flown to Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire. She underwent surgery, but died from her injuries.

When interviewed by police, Plemon stated Prueher was in the middle of the road and he could not stop the vehicle in time.

Plemon allowed the officers to search his vehicle, and officers located a zippered bag which contained a smoking device and THC wax.

Plemon admitted he had used the substance the previous day. The contents of the bag and the smoking device tested positive for marijuana. Plemon refused an officer's request to be taken to a hospital for a blood draw that could have determined if marijuana was in his system at the time of the crash. A blood draw was later taken.

"There was drugs found in his system," Chippewa County District Attorney Wade Newell said at the preliminary hearing. "Wisconsin is a zero tolerance regarding restricted controlled substance. It doesn't matter how he did on field sobriety."

The accident remains under investigation. The case has been delayed because it was originally assigned to Judge Steve Gibbs, but Plemon's attorney, Jay Heit, requested a substitute judge be named.

At the preliminary hearing March 1, Heit told the court that Plemon was going 30 to 35 mph at the time of the crash, and the sun was bright and in his eyes.

Recommended Stories

  • Israel made a 'very bad gamble' by sabotaging Iranian nuclear site: Zarif

    Iran's top diplomat said on Tuesday that an attack on its Natanz nuclear facility which it blames on Israel was a "very bad gamble" that would strengthen Tehran's hand in talks to revive a 2015 nuclear deal with major powers. Tehran has said an explosion on Sunday at its key nuclear site was an act of sabotage by arch-foe Israel and vowed revenge for an attack that appeared to be latest episode in a long-running covert war. Israel, which the Islamic Republic does not recognise, has not formally commented on the incident.

  • A woman was told to put on a mask inside a Florida Walgreens. Instead she went on a racist and Islamophobic rant against other customers.

    "We're proud we're Muslim and this is not going to change, we're not going to pick off our hijabs. We like it and I'm not scared," Nahla Ebeid, who uploaded the video to Facebook, said.

  • Refs pulled 4 red cards in 4 minutes as a wrestling match unfolded in stoppage time of an opening-night NWSL game

    As play between Portland and Kansas City became more physical, two players went to blows and received red cards in the final minutes of the game.

  • Cops went to a Florida mom’s home on a child abuse call. Then they saw a Dr. Seuss book

    Dr Seuss books have made headlines lately, but not for this reason.

  • Inside Greg Gutfeld’s Meltdown—From Comic Rebel to Punchline

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast / Photo via GettyFor Greg Gutfeld, the transition from irreverent satirist to true believer has been lucrative, to be sure, but also—like much of the vast reshaping of the conservative media landscape over the past four years—defined by Donald Trump.During the eight years Gutfeld presided over Red Eye—the freewheeling, absurdist, often uproarious show that attracted fans like legendary Saturday Night Live writer Jim Downey and aired between the witching hour and dawn—Gutfeld, along with his former friends Bill Schulz and Andy Levy (who both declined to comment for this story), pioneered a transgressive sort of television that could only have occurred while most aging Fox News viewers along with Roger Ailes and other top executives were fast asleep.“It wasn’t like anything else on TV,” Downey told The Daily Beast, adding that he began watching Red Eye in its early days, around 2007 or 2008, during 3 a.m. bouts of insomnia. “I was impressed by the originality of the whole operation, and I thought it was a nice mix with those three [Gutfeld, Schulz and Levy]. It was sophomoric, and I mean that as a compliment.” Schulz, who made no secret on the air of his fondness for adult beverages, was fired from the show in 2013.These days the 56-year-old Gutfeld, whose eponymous 11 p.m. weeknight program Gutfeld! debuted on Fox News last week to largely hostile reviews but robust ratings, has, by some appraisals, morphed from zany rebel to company man, and from rule-breaking joker to handsomely compensated ideologue (at a rumored $4 million a year).The second Fox News offering with his name in the title—the first aired on Saturday nights for six years starting in 2015—Gutfeld’s latest show thus far has largely consisted of crude parodies of rival personalities on other networks, sneering attacks on Joe and Hunter Biden, repeated warnings about the lying mainstream media, and an amen corner of familiar Fox News panelists, including new hire and former Trump mouthpiece Kayleigh McEnany, attempting variations on owning the libs.All of which has been enough for Gutfeld! to hammer not only MSNBC’s Brian Williams and CNN’s Don Lemon in the Nielsens (an average of 1.57 million total viewers to Williams’ 1.323 million and Lemon’s 668,000), but also every late-night comic with the exception of CBS’ Stephen Colbert.He has also managed to hold much of The Ingraham Angle’s audience (although namesake Laura Ingraham was off last week), and improve significantly on the ratings of his predecessor in the time slot, news anchor Shannon Bream.Gutfeld, not surprisingly, has a reputation among some Fox News employees as demanding, remote, and difficult to work with, although possessed of nowhere near the megalomania that characterizes what a current staffer called “anchorzillas.”“He just doesn’t come off as approachable,” said a current Fox News staffer. “So many anchors like Dana Perino and Harris Faulkner are lovely in the elevator and in the lobby, even if they don’t know you. Greg doesn’t even make eye contact. Judge Jeanine, who people would peg as intimidating, is way more friendly and takes time to talk to you. Greg, I feel like, is the person who you could meet 15 times and he still wouldn’t remember your name.”“The more he started succeeding, the less he started talking, the less he started socializing,” said a former Red Eye guest who frequently attended the raucous post-show wrap parties at a nearby bar. “I never thought it was originally intentional and then it seemed or appeared that it was. Ultimately, it was intentional.”This person added: “No ifs ands or buts, Gutfeld had no appreciation for Bill and Andy, nor did the network. It was the three of them that made Red Eye a success…When you’re talking about friends and colleagues, loyalty is a human thing, it’s not a Fox News thing.”On his premiere, Gutfeld was hardly burdened by humility.“As for those late-night shows we’re supposed to compete against, why bother?” he crowed to his viewers during his opening monologue. “Who do they offend? The only time Stephen Colbert ruffles feathers is in a pillow fight. The definition of risk to Kimmel is dehydration from crying too much. Fallon, that guy fawns more than a herd of deer. And I heard Seth Meyers and Trevor Noah ran off to be obscure together.”“Red Eye was funny,” former Fox News anchor Juliet Huddy, an erstwhile regular in Red Eye’s “leg chair,” told The Daily Beast. “This is not funny.”A second “leg chair” veteran from Gutfeld’s Red Eye days, who asked not to be further identified, described his metamorphosis with a pop-music analogy: “He’s gone from being Eric Clapton to Pat Boone.”Another frequent Red Eye guest, Reason magazine editor-at-large and libertarian Nick Gillespie, told The Daily Beast: “I do think he’s more conservative than he used to be”—for instance, continuing to favor the legalization of controlled substances but becoming increasingly disapproving of the folks who abuse them, Gillespie said. “He still delights in making fun of sanctimonious media and culture and political figures.”A fourth Red Eye alum told The Daily Beast: “He’s gotten meaner. Greg always had a kind of a dark side when he was coming up and hungry, but now he’s meaner and smugger. I can’t tell if it comes out in his television commentary, but it certainly comes out in his personal interactions.”Former Fox News digital journalist Diana Falzone, a co-author of this story, also appeared on Red Eye from time to time and left the network in 2018. Gutfeld and Fox News declined to comment.An ex-Fox News employee described Gutfeld’s rise this way: “I think he’s talented and an insanely good writer, although his delivery is a little too angry for my taste. But I think he’s a hypocrite because he tried to always play himself off as anti-establishment—‘I’m not one of them’—and then ratings came and his name on a show came, and now he’s staying within the script. He’ll be successful because anything you put up at 11 o’clock on Fox is gonna work.”This person added: “He was pretty nasty and mean when it came to Trump early on, but when he realized pro-Trump worked, he flipped to pro-Trump and he got his audience… Leading up to the 2016 election, he was wrecking Trump nightly on The Five. A little while into it he realized that that’s not what the audience wanted to hear. So he softened his tone and assumed a pseudo pro-Trump stance.”Former Democratic Party operative Bob Beckel, a designated liberal on The Five until he went on leave to address substance abuse problems in 2016 and then was fired in 2017 (allegedly for making a racially insensitive quip to a Black computer technician), told The Daily Beast: “The Trump thing was a real switch for Greg. He has always been very ambitious, but he’s earned his jobs. What changed him in terms of his politics on Trump? I’ve got to think that to be against Trump in that building was not a very safe place to be. Self-preservation kicks in at some point.”Indeed, there was a time when Fox News’ resident comedian was one of Trump’s harshest critics instead of what he later became during the reality-show billionaire’s divisive presidency—an often-obsequious cheerleader who once claimed that Trump had purposely exposed himself to COVID-19 as an act of courage, heroism, and patriotism.Six weeks after the election that the 45th president lost decisively to Joe Biden, Gutfeld rationalized the violent and lethal Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol by explaining that “what we’re seeing here is a lot of people with no hope” and “you have millions of people who do not trust their institutions, and you know what? They are justified. You can’t trust the media, because they lie to you. You can’t trust the elections, because there is fraud!” (Former colleagues of Gutfeld’s are often quick to note that he was a huge early booster of Gavin McInnes, a Vice co-founder and Red Eye regular who went on to create the Proud Boys, a far-right extremist group that played a key role in January’s violence.)Fox News Host Greg Gutfeld: Trump ‘Put Himself on the Line’ and Got COVID ‘For Us’That was a far cry from Gutfeld’s drumbeat of disapproval during the 2016 campaign, when he accused Trump’s media acolytes, especially Fox News colleagues like Eric Bolling, of “Trumpsplaining” away the Republican frontrunner’s “making fun of a disability, making fun of John McCain, making fun of women, a woman’s face…Because it never ends. No one will ever stop defending the crass stuff he says…I’m sick of hearing people defend this stuff."In his Dec. 23, 2015 appearance on The Five, Gutfeld even bit the hand that feeds him: “But somehow we’re gonna have him [Trump] on our network all the time…When you are surrounded by toadies that cheer you on, you’re like a comedian and you like the laughter…Instead of thinking about what he says, he’s impulsive and it makes you wonder, do you want an impulsive leader or do want a leader that thinks?”Keenly aware of how his whiplash-inducing conversion would inevitably be perceived, Gutfeld tried to frame his previous fear and loathing, during an August 2018 onstage interview at the Commonwealth Club of California, as an unwarranted obsession with the words that came out of Trump’s mouth—basically arguing that the statements of a top-tier candidate for president should count for nothing.“I was hypercritical of him, he was driving me crazy,” Gutfeld confided to his interviewer, Dilbert cartoonist Scott Adams. “I was, like, more obsessed with his words, because there were no deeds yet because he wasn’t president. But I had become—arrgh—emotionally invested in his behavior, which was kind of a waste of time… I look back now and I go, I got tied up in his language. Once he became president, I could get tied up on his deeds… When you look at his deeds, there’s not a lot to complain about.”Gutfeld likes to call himself a former liberal who switched brands while in college after his fellow lefties at the University of California at Berkeley annoyed him with what he perceived as their sanctimony and hypocrisy—unattractive traits he had previously ascribed to right-wingers.“Greg was a Berkeley kid,” said a frequent Red Eye guest. “He went to a super-liberal school and his being conservative was a response to that… He’s a Gen X conservative, so he thinks ‘punk rock.’ They misinterpret what punk was, conservative men in their mid to late forties and early fifties. They think it’s shit-talking hippies. Punk rock was a reaction to conservative politics and it’s ridiculous for those men like Greg to compare themselves. Greg has more in common with Margaret Thatcher than with the Sex Pistols.”Occasional Red Eye guest and Gutfeld pal Buzz Osborne, founder and lead guitarist of the grunge and sludge metal band The Melvins, begged to differ.“I don’t think this person understands anything about what punk rock is,” said Osborne, adding that he never watches cable or broadcast television, much less Fox News. “It’s not against conservative politics. It’s against all politics. Of any kind. It’s a reaction to normalism, whatever that may be. I also think that it celebrates the individual.”Greg Gutfeld Proves, Yet Again, That Conservative Comedy’s Just Stuff Your Drunk Aunt Yells at a WeddingAs for Gutfeld, “I think people underestimate him, and I think it’s a mistake,” Osborne told The Daily Beast. “There’s a lot to be said for guys like him, if people will just have an open mind and listen to him. I think Greg’s extremely funny, and that’s lost on a lot of people.”Gutfeld joined Fox News in 2007 after a checkered career writing for and editing magazines such as Rodale Press’s Prevention and Men’s Health, and two of the late Felix Dennis’ lad mags, Stuff and Maxim U.K.He managed to get fired from all three magazines. The 5-foot-5 Gutfeld—whose repertoire of short jokes is not as prolific as it used to be—lost the Stuff editorship in 2003 after hiring three dwarves to disrupt an American Society of Magazine Editors seminar on “What Gives a Magazine Buzz.” The dwarf-actors were ejected from the seminar for chomping noisily on fistfuls of potato chips and engaging in ear-splitting conversations after letting their cellphones ring and ring.“Greg was let go from virtually every high-profile job he ever had prior to Fox, so when he got to Fox News he did whatever it took to stay in [Fox News Media CEO] Suzanne Scott’s good graces,” said a former insider at the network. “He doesn’t care what colleagues or friends he steps on as long it protects his own position.”Bob Beckel, who had been friendly with his former The Five co-host, said that instinct might have been behind Gutfeld’s decision to flame him on Twitter in October 2019 after Beckel characterized his Fox News firing as a Trump-inspired “setup.”“Shepard Smith is leaving Fox News,” Beckel had tweeted. “I worked at Fox for six years. Shep was a REAL reporter. I attacked Trump daily. My firing was a setup up by people inside & outside Fox. With Shep gone Fox Is no longer a News network. It’s run by Trump. Sadly it will go down with him.”Taking on the role of corporate flack, Gutfeld retorted: “Bob, trump had nothing to do with your firing. In fact Fnc blessed you with many second chances. Using Shep’s classy exit to take this dishonest swipe at a bunch of good hardworking people is disappointing.”“I was really surprised,” Beckel said about Gutfeld’s slam.—With additional reporting by Justin Baragona.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Prince Harry’s lonely return home without Meghan is royal history repeating itself

    As Prince Harry boarded a plane from Los Angeles to London, we can only imagine the inner turmoil he must have felt as he prepared for the long and lonely journey home. His adored grandfather had died at a time of unprecedented familial discord, with the Royal Family still reeling from the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s corrosive, finger-pointing Oprah Winfrey interview. Prince Philip’s death may have prompted an outpouring of national gratitude and affection, but the question now is whether it can cement the deep fissures within the House of Windsor itself. How will Harry be welcomed by Princes William and Charles, after accusing his family of racism? Not to mention following reports, via Gayle King, a US news anchor and friend of Meghan, that private telephone calls between the California-based prince and his father and brother had been “unproductive” - disclosures said to have gone down badly at the Palace. That Harry had not seen his grandfather for more than a year, after he whisked his wife and son, Archie, to the other side of the world to escape being “trapped” by the monarchy, can only add to the Duke of Sussex’s inevitable feelings of wretchedness and grief. His sense of isolation will likely have been compounded by the fact that Meghan, heavily pregnant with their second child, hasn’t been able to accompany him. The echoes of history here are uncanny as, nearly 70 years ago, a similar scenario played out. Another once-beloved member of the Royal Family had to leave his American wife behind in the United States to make the solitary journey home for a royal funeral, where he had to face his frosty relations, saddened that he had quit monarchical life. In 1952, when King George VI died, his brother Edward, the Duke of Windsor - exiled to France after the abdication - was staying in New York with his wife, Wallis Simpson.

  • Elon Musk's Neuralink could transition from implanting chips in monkeys to humans within the year

    Last week, the company released a video showing how its chip implant could allow a monkey to play video games using only its brain.

  • Did Prince Andrew Really Just Use Prince Philip’s Death to Sneak Back on TV?

    Duncan McGlynn/Getty ImagesThe shamelessness of Britain’s Prince Andrew really does take some beating.He has suggested that a photograph of him with his arm around a teenage sex trafficking victim was faked because he has “chubby fingers.” He said that same woman’s description of him pouring with sweat at a nightclub must be a lie because he cannot sweat (he can). He ascribed his week-long 2010 visit to Jeffrey Epstein to his extreme sense of honor. Don’t even mention his love of pizza.Prince Andrew Says Prince Philip’s Death Has Left ‘Huge Void’ in Queen’s LifeIncredibly, Andrew now appears to be using his father’s death to crawl out from under the rock of royal exile to which his brother Charles, who has long struggled with him, banished him after the disastrous November 2019 Newsnight interview in which those, and many other questionable claims, including the cynical lie that he would co-operate with law enforcement inquiries into Epstein’s crimes, were made.Coming out of church on Sunday morning, just 48 hours after the death of his father, whose greatest disdain was reserved for royals embarrassing the family, Andrew made a beeline for the camera and started giving what appeared to be an off-the-cuff interview to a news camera about how the entire royal family was “all feeling a great sense of loss.”Andrew has clearly missed his media appearances. On and on he went. How grateful he was for the tributes paid to his father. How “calm” his father was as a man. He was also careful to suggest his father’s death had helped connect him to the proletariat, saying it “brought it home to me not just our loss but actually the loss that everybody else has felt, for so many people who have died and lost loved ones during the pandemic.”It was shockingly unshocking to see Andrew, not a drop of perspiration on him despite having gained a few extra pounds, bad British teeth and all, standing there in his black suit, acting like nothing had happened, freelancing away for the cameras.Maybe we had all just imagined the past year and a half, especially the bit where Prince Charles, now more than ever the acting head of the royal family, had stripped him of all his royal patronages, kicked him out of his office in Buckingham Palace, and removed his obscene $300,000 a year grant from the British taxpayer.It was, at first, all rather inoffensive waffle that was emanating from Andrew’s mouth. It might not have even made the evening news. But if there is one thing that is guaranteed to galvanize the British public, it is insight into that most mysterious of things: how the queen is actually feeling, up close and in private.Asked about the effect of Philip’s death on Her Majesty, Andrew, stunningly, decided to go there: “She described it as having left a huge void in her life,” he said, adding that she had described her husband’s passing as a “miracle.”His words were plastered over news websites and TV stations within moments.Given that Andrew was filmed outside the private Royal Chapel of All Saints in Windsor Castle, which he had attended along with other members of the royal family including his younger brother, Prince Edward (who spoke more traditionally to reporters outside the chapel saying that his father’s death was a “dreadful shock”) there was at first an assumption that Andrew had been given permission to speak to the media. Had Charles had a change of heart? It seemed incredible, but was Andrew back on his way inside the charmed circle, entitled to free food and air miles once again?On Monday, however, leaks began trickling out suggesting that that assumption was far from an accurate characterization.Dan Wooton, the journalist who broke the news that Harry and Meghan were leaving the U.K., reported in the Daily Mail that sources had told him: “Prince Andrew might hope that this sad situation changes things, but Prince Charles is adamant there is no way back while allegations hang over him. He spoke on camera in a private capacity because this is a family event. No one can stop him doing that.”Neither the palace nor an advisory firm retained by Prince Andrew responded to inquiries from The Daily Beast.Andrew’s fantasy of a comeback has been oft-reported over the past two years. And he is still at it, with a source described as “close to Prince Andrew” telling Wooton, “He still harbors thoughts that he can make a comeback. He genuinely thinks that’s possible.”If Andrew needs any further reminder that he is no longer welcome in public life or in British sitting rooms, and that his father’s death changes nothing, he may want to consider this statistic: Almost 400 people have already written to the BBC to complain about Andrew featuring on the corporation’s coverage.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Ousted Myanmar ambassador ordered to leave London residence by military regime

    The ousted Myanmar ambassador to the UK has been ordered by the country’s military junta to leave his London residence or face prosecution by the new regime. In a hand-delivered letter, Kyaw Zwar Minn, who was last week forced out of the Myanmar embassy at the orders of the regime, has now been told to quit the Hampstead house where he has lived with his family since his appointment in 2013. In a move designed to strengthen the hand of officials loyal to the military government which ousted Myanmar’s civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi, Kyaw Zwar Minn has been given until Thursday to leave. The ambassador’s supporters say he has been kept under constant surveillance at the house by regime officials and is unable to leave the building for fear they will enter and bar him access. Kyaw Zwar Minn was prevented from entering his own embassy last Wednesday and forced to spend the night in his car after the Mayfair building was seized by officials loyal to the junta.

  • Prince Philip: The Vanuatu tribes mourning the death of their 'god'

    As Britain grieves his death, so do some Pacific tribespeople who revere him as a spiritual figure.

  • John Boehner said he skewered Ted Cruz in his book because Cruz was 'stirring up some of the crazies in my own caucus'

    John Boehner and Ted Cruz have traded barbs over the last week as Boehner takes aim at his former Republican colleagues in a forthcoming book.

  • Lebanon extends area claimed in border dispute with Israel

    Lebanon’s outgoing minister of public works said Monday that he has signed a decree that would increase the area claimed by the Mediterranean country in a maritime border dispute with Israel. Public Works Minister Michel Najjar told reporters that he has signed an amendment of the decree that would formally extend Lebanon’s claims by 1,430 square kilometers (550 square miles). The unilateral move by Lebanon is likely to anger Israel and the U.S. who are not expected to recognize Beirut's extension of the disputed area.

  • Prince Harry praises Philip for 'dedication to Granny'

    Prince Harry praised his grandfather Prince Philip for providing unparalleled devotion and dedication to Queen Elizabeth, his "Granny", and said he would be sorely missed by the nation and the world. Releasing a statement on his return to Britain from his home in the United States ahead of Philip's funeral on Saturday, Harry said the Duke of Edinburgh had been a man of "service, honour and great humour". "So, on that note, Grandpa, thank you for your service, your dedication to Granny, and for always being yourself."

  • We can't succeed in Afghanistan. Biden's best move is to leave by Trump's May 1 deadline.

    Biden can say the deal was done, his hands were tied and and blame Trump for any setbacks.

  • GameStop's Reddit-fuelled trading surge could plunge 94% as it faces growing competition from rival digital games, one Wall Street analyst says

    Woo downgraded the company's stock to "sell" from "hold," and lowered his 12-month price target to $10 per share from $12.

  • Kim Kardashian and Kanye West agree joint custody after divorce

    US reality star Kim Kardashian married rapper Kanye West in 2014 but filed for divorce in February.

  • Teachers are hitting a wall more than a year into the pandemic. Some have decided to walk away from the profession amid a growing educator shortage in the US.

    Between technology challenges, low student engagement, and the risk of catching COVID-19, teachers told Insider they're struggling.

  • Hailey Baldwin says she 'missed out on interacting with boys' because she was homeschooled

    The model, who married Justin Bieber when she was 21, said she barely spent any time around boys in high school because she was homeschooled.

  • Trump turns down meeting with Gaetz amid investigation: report

    ‘My family and I have been victims of an organized criminal extortion involving a former DOJ official,’ the embattled Gaetz said in a statement. Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz has reportedly been denied a meeting with former President Donald Trump amid a sex trafficking probe that has shrouded his political career. The Republican congressman, a staunch supporter and close friend of Trump, believes the former commander-in-chief should run for office again in 2024.

  • A top Biden advisor says the White House doesn't need GOP support in Congress for infrastructure package to be bipartisan

    Parts of the infrastructure plan are drawing support from Republicans - Republican voters, that is. The White House insists this is bipartisanship.