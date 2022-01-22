Altoona man gets 18 years prison for child sexual assault

Jan. 22—EAU CLAIRE — An Altoona man will spend 18 years in prison related to the sexual assault of a girl between the fifth and seventh grades.

Ryan D. Zimmerman, 41, was sentenced Friday in Eau Claire County Court to felony counts of sexual assault and sexual exploitation of a child by filming, and three felony counts of possession of child pornography.

A jury convicted Zimmerman of the charges in September. The same jury acquitted him on felony counts of repeated sexual assault of a child, child enticement and exposing a child to harmful materials.

Judge John Manydeeds ordered Zimmerman to spend 15 years on extended supervision following his release from prison.

As conditions of supervision, Zimmerman must pay $1,434 in restitution, undergo sex offender, mental health, and alcohol and other drug assessments. He must also complete anger management, maintain absolute sobriety and undergo any other recommended programming or treatment.

Manydeeds ordered Zimmerman to not have contact with the victim, drink alcohol or enter taverns.

According to the criminal complaint:

In January 2019, a 15-year-old girl told two friends Zimmerman had sexually assaulted her. The teen also told a school counselor Zimmerman had raped her when she was under the influence of cold medication and "out of it."

During forensic interviews, the girl said Zimmerman sexually assaulted her between fifth and seventh grades when he was drinking, and she described multiple assaults that occurred in Eau Claire County.

On one occasion, the teen reported playing strip poker with Zimmerman. They both ended up naked, she said, and various forms of sexual contact, including intercourse, occurred.

The girl said she felt scared, experienced sharp pain and was thinking it was "wrong" and she "shouldn't be doing this."

During another incident, the teen said Zimmerman sexually assaulted her in a car.

The girl said Zimmerman paid her not to tell anyone.

On March 18, 2019, a detective from the Eau Claire County sheriff's office interviewed Zimmerman, who denied having sex with the girl and taking pictures.

The detective showed him a sexually explicit photo of the girl. Zimmerman said he had been drinking and had no recollection of the incident.

Convicted of child enticement and false imprisonment, Zimmerman was sentenced in April 2016 to 14 months in prison for having sexual contact with a 17-year-old girl at his home after giving her alcohol and prescription pain medications. He also was placed on 10 years of extended supervision.