Altoona man gets 35 years prison for sexual assault of 2-year-old boy

Feb. 16—ALTOONA — An Altoona man will spend 35 years in prison for having various forms of sexual contact with a 2-year-old boy.

Thomas A. Dillman, 35, 13 Pansy Lane, pleaded no contest recently in Eau Claire County Court to felony counts of first-degree sexual assault of a child under age 12 and repeated sexual assault of a child.

A second felony count of first-degree sexual assault of a child under age 12 and a felony count of attempted first-degree sexual assault of a child under age 12 were dismissed but considered by Judge Sarah Harless at sentencing.

Harless ordered Dillman to spend 11 years on extended supervision following his release from prison.

As conditions of supervision, Dillman cannot have contact with the child or unsupervised contact with other children.

Dillman must also register as a sex offender for the rest of his life, and undergo an alcohol and drug assessment and any other recommended programming.

According to the criminal complaint:

The sexual contact between Dillman and the boy occurred from December 2020 to April 1, 2021, at an Altoona residence.

Dillman was alone with the child when the sexual contact occurred.

During an interview with police, Dillman admitted masturbating in front of the boy and to having sexual contact with the boy.