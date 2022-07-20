Altoona man gets prison for child porn, child sexual assault

Jul. 20—EAU CLAIRE — An Altoona man who had been serving a long probation sentence for a felony child sexual assault conviction will spend 10 years in prison for violating that probation and possessing numerous images of child pornography.

Craig L. Rogers, 56, pleaded no contest this week in Eau Claire County Court to a felony count of possession of child pornography. Four additional counts of the same charge were dismissed but considered at sentencing by Judge Michael Schumacher.

In April 2003, the late Judge Eric Wahl sentenced Rogers to 40 years of probation and one year in jail in Eau Claire County for a felony count of sexual assault of a child under age 13.

Rogers' probation in that case was revoked when the child pornography charges came to light.

Schumacher ordered Rogers to spend three years on extended supervision following his release from prison.

As conditions of supervision, Rogers cannot have contact with children or unapproved use or possession of electronic devices. He must comply with the state's sex offender registry and undergo any recommended programming or treatment.

Rogers was also fined $676.

According to the criminal complaint in the child pornography case:

An Eau Claire police officer received seven cyber tips on Sept. 9 from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children concerning child sexual assault material linked to Rogers' Google account.

Google reported that Rogers uploaded one image of suspected child pornography on April 20, 2021. The officer viewed the image, which was a video of a young girl engaged in sexual activity.

The officer then learned that Rogers was on probation and is a registered sex offender. Rogers had also been in the Eau Claire County Jail after being suspected of viewing child pornography while on a city bus.

The officer then executed a search warrant on Google to receive all of Rogers' account information.

After receiving the information, the officer then found 208 images and three videos of apparent child pornography linked to Rogers. Some of the images were included in the cyber tips that prompted this investigation.