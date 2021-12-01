Altoona man gets prison for possessing child porn

Dec. 1—EAU CLAIRE — An Altoona man will spend three years in prison for possessing several images of child pornography.

Tyler G. Dibden, 30, 623 Locust Lane, pleaded no contest recently in Eau Claire County Court to a felony count of possession of child pornography.

Six additional felony counts of possession of child pornography were dismissed but considered at sentencing.

Judge Michael Schumacher ordered Dibden to spend three years on extended supervision following his release from prison.

As conditions of supervision, Dibden cannot possess electronic devices except for school, work or his legal defense. He must also undergo a sex offender assessment and any recommended programming or treatment.

Dibden was fined $3,976.

According to the criminal complaint:

Authorities executed a search warrant on May 24, 2018, at Dibden's former residence on 11th Street in Eau Claire.

Dibden's cellphone was seized during the search. An application commonly used to download videos and images of child pornography were found on the phone.

Authorities found a folder on the phone containing 10 files, which consisted of still images and videos of young girls having sexual contact with adult males.

Authorities then found a second folder on the phone containing four videos of females as young as age 6 having sexual contact with each other or adult males.

Dibden has a previous criminal conviction in January 2018 in Eau Claire County for a felony count of bail jumping.