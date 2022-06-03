Altoona man gets probation in connection with robbery of EC woman

Jun. 3—EAU CLAIRE — One of two men connected with the robbery of a woman in Eau Claire while armed with a baton will spend four years on probation.

Grant E. Trapani, 21, 919 Feather Court, Altoona, pleaded no contest this week in Eau Claire County Court to an amended felony count of theft from person.

Trapani was originally charged with a felony count of armed robbery.

A felony count of bail jumping and a misdemeanor count of possession of a controlled substance were dismissed but considered at sentencing by Judge Sarah Harless.

Trapani was given the option of spending 30 days in jail or performing 240 hours of community service.

As conditions of probation, Trapani was ordered not to have contact with the victim, his co-defendant or known drug dealers or users.

Trapani must also maintain absolute sobriety and undergo an alcohol and drug assessment and any other recommended programming or treatment.

Trapani's record will be expunged if he successfully completes his probation.

Co-defendant Tyrell W. Hedlund, 19, of Eau Claire, was previously sentenced to 10 years in prison.

According to the criminal complaint:

A woman reported to police that two men robbed her of her backpack just after 10:30 p.m. on July 12 while she was riding her bicycle on the recreational trail along First Street by the High Bridge.

While she was riding her bicycle home, the men jumped in front of her to block her path.

One of the men said another man's name and asked the woman if she knew that person. She replied that it was the name of her boyfriend.

One of the men drew a baton and held it toward the woman in a threatening manner, demanding that she give him her backpack.

She gave up the backpack and the men walked away. Inside the backpack were the woman's wallet with ID, some clothing and two pocket knives.

Though they did not touch or assault her, the woman told police she felt she would've been beaten if she didn't give up her belongings. Police noted the woman appeared traumatized by the incident and cried when recounting what occurred.

An officer investigating the crime found the woman's backpack and its contents strewn along the bike trail. Another officer found Hedlund and Trapani, who matched descriptions given by the victim, walking nearby.

The men claimed they didn't come in contact with anyone on their walk.

Police found a baton and knife in Hedlund's pockets.

A knife was also found in Trapani's pocket. Five yellow pills were found in his backpack.

The woman identified the two knives as hers.

After he was arrested, Trapani admitted that he and Hedlund had encountered a woman on their walk. Trapani said there may have been an altercation between Hedlund and the woman, but he was not involved and walked away.