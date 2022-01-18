Altoona man sentenced for knocking out man's teeth in tavern fight

Jan. 18—EAU CLAIRE — An Altoona man will spend two years on probation for knocking out another man's teeth during a fight outside an Eau Claire tavern.

Derrick T. Williams, 25, 301 Twin Oak Drive, pleaded no contest recently in Eau Claire County Court to a felony count of substantial battery.

Misdemeanor counts of obstructing an officer and disorderly conduct were dismissed but considered by Judge Sarah Harless at sentencing.

As conditions of probation, Harless ordered Williams to undergo any recommended programming or treatment and have no contact with the victims.

Co-defendants Darrius D. Johnson, 23, 1828 S. Hastings Way, and Leah M. Pederson, 28, of Eau Claire, were previously sentenced.

According to the criminal complaint:

Eau Claire police were called to Scooters Bar at 2:06 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 22, on a report of multiple people fighting and one man laying on the ground.

A woman said she, a female friend and a man were at a nearby bar when the female friend gave them a ride to Galloway Street so they could pick up the man's vehicle.

When they got to the parking lot, Johnson approached the three of them. Johnson is the female friend's ex-boyfriend.

A fight ensued between the three people in the car and the three co-defendants.

The man was eventually attacked by Johnson, Williams and Pederson. The man was out of breath and there was blood on the pavement under him. He had multiple cuts and abrasions on his face, forehead and right elbow. His mouth was bleeding and he had several teeth missing from the top of his mouth.

Police reviewed video footage from nearby cameras. Williams and Johnson can be clearly seen hitting and kicking the man in the head. Pederson can also be seen instigating a fight.

Police apprehended the three co-defendants at the scene.