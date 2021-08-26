Altoona man waives case to court on assault charges

Aug. 26—HASTINGS — An Altoona man will appear in Cambria County court, accused of stabbing a Reade Township man in a dispute over a broken phone, authorities said.

Jaiquain Steve Taylor, 27, waived his right to a preliminary hearing on Tuesday before District Judge Michael Zungali, of Hastings.

According to a criminal complaint filed by state police in Ebensburg, the May 24 incident began when Taylor became angry with someone at a home in the 700 block of Ridge Road, Reade Township, for breaking his phone.

Troopers allege that Taylor confronted a man and stabbed him five times with a kitchen knife and then fled before they arrived.

He was picked up in July.

The victim was taken by private vehicle to UPMC Altoona, suffering from multiple stab wounds in the back and abdominal area that required surgery, the complaint said.

Taylor was charged with two counts of aggravated assault and one count each of simple assault, reckless endangerment and possessing an instrument of crime.

Taylor is being held in the Cambria County Prison, in Ebensburg, on $50,000 percentage bond.