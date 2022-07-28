Altoona PD: Money the motive in man's death

Jul. 27—ALTOONA — A 79-year-old Altoona man found dead this spring in Rockford, Ill., was the victim of a financially-motivated homicide, according to Altoona police.

After a lengthy investigation into the man's death, Police Chief Kelly Bakken issued a news release Wednesday evening stating that two people continue to be held as suspects in the crime, but have not yet been charged.

Tracey A. Clark, 55, of Altoona, and Brandon A. Gaston, 46, of Rockford, have been in the Eau Claire County Jail during the investigation, both in custody for probation violations.

The Altoona Police Department has turned over information and evidence to the Eau Claire County District Attorney's office to consider charges against Clark and Gaston for the death of Dennis Schattie.

Schattie's body was pulled out of the Rock River on April 12 near the Fordham Dam in Rockford. Injuries found on the body by a coroner in Winnebago County, Ill., led the man's death to be deemed suspicious, which launched investigations in Altoona and Rockford.

The local investigation revealed that Schattie was the victim of a homicide that occurred in Altoona, according Bakken, adding that the crime appears to be financially motivated.

Gaston had been arrested by the Wisconsin State Patrol during an encounter on April 8 on Interstate 94 near DeForest, the news release stated.

Clark, who had lived with Schattie at a residence on St. Andrews Drive, was arrested on April 14 following the execution of a search warrant at the home.

Altoona's investigation, which got help from the state Division of Criminal Investigation, included search warrants and subpoenas of 53 different accounts, two properties and three vehicles, Bakken stated.

No additional details were released Wednesday evening by the Altoona Police Department.

Law enforcement will continue to follow up on leads, the news release stated. People with information on the crime can call the local Communications Center at 715-839-4972 to speak with police or call Crime Stoppers at 715-874-8477.