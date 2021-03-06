Altoona police arrest Pittsburgh man they say is connected to October murder in Indiana County

Mar. 6—A man wanted in connection to a murder in Indiana County last fall has been arrested in Altoona.

Terrion Gates was taken into custody by U.S. Marshals and officers with the Altoona Police Department, according to a post on the department's Facebook page. Gates was wanted on homicide, robbery and theft charges following the October death of Jayden Wright, a student at Indiana University of Pennsylvania.

Wright, 20, of Pittsburgh, was found shot in a parking lot on Oakland Avenue in Indiana around 4 a.m. Oct. 17, police said at the time.

Initial investigations led police to believe four people conspired to rob Wright of a large quantity of marijuana, which led to the shooting.

According to police, the four people fled following the incident at the Carriage House East apartment complex.

Three of them were arrested earlier:

—Isabella Marie Edmonds was 17 when she arraigned on Oct. 17 on multiple charges of homicide, robbery and two counts of criminal conspiracy. Edmonds, who turned 18 on Oct. 24, was charged as an adult. She was found walking along Oakland Avenue following the incident.

—Delmar L. Chatman, 21, of Johnstown, turned himself in Oct. 18 in connection to the incident.

—Isaiah A. Moore, 20, of Philadelphia was also charged in relation to the shooting.

According to police, Gates was taken into custody in the 1800 block of Second Avenue in Altoona without incident. He signed a waiver of extradition and was transported to Indiana County for arraignment.

Officers with the Altoona Police Department did not immediately return a request for comment.

Megan Tomasic is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Megan at 724-850-1203, mtomasic@triblive.com or via Twitter .