Altoona police identify man found dead last week in Rockford, Ill.

Apr. 18—ALTOONA — The identity of the Altoona man found dead last week in Rockford, Ill. was released Monday evening by authorities.

The body of Dennis R. Schattie, 79, was pulled out of the Rock River on Tuesday, April 12, near the Fordham Dam in Rockford.

Based on injuries found on the body, his death was deemed suspicious by the coroner's office in Winnebago County, Ill., which launched an investigation in both Altoona and Rockford.

Several people were taken into custody and interviewed last week by law enforcement. Two of those subjects remain in custody on unrelated charges, the Altoona Police Department stated Monday in a news release.

The investigation is ongoing in Altoona, and the Rockford Police Department continues to follow up on leads in its jurisdiction, according to Altoona Police Chief Kelly Bakken.

Apart from the man's identity and fewer people in custody, police didn't release additional details on Monday about the investigation taking place.

Altoona police were notified Thursday of the man's identity after his body had been fingerprinted in Rockford to determine who he was.

Law enforcement executed a search warrant at about 7:30 p.m. Thursday at a home on St. Andrew's Drive on Altoona's south side, just south of U.S. 12.

Investigators from the Altoona and Rockford police departments, and the state Justice Department's Division of Criminal investigation all went to the residence.

A significant amount of evidence was collected there, including a van that police towed away, Bakken said Friday during a news conference. Evidence collection began Thursday night and went through most of Friday.

Police believe this to be an isolated incident and there is no indication the public is in danger, Bakken stated.

Anyone who saw suspicious activity in the St. Andrews Drive area in the past two weeks is asked to report it to local authorities. To contact investigators working on the case, call the Eau Claire County Communications Center at 715-839-4972 or the local Crime Stoppers hotline at 715-874-TIPS.