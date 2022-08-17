Altoona police investigating shooting after man found dead in residence last week

Altoona police are investigating a shooting in a residence that left one man dead last week.

Officers responded to a 911 call reporting a shooting in the 2200 block of Third Avenue SW in Altoona around 7:40 p.m. on Aug. 10.

Officers discovered John Killen, 41, of Altoona dead with an apparent gunshot wound, according to Altoona Police Department spokesperson Lt. Alyssa Wilson.

According to Wilson, Killen lived in the home. Two additional adults on scene who lived with Killen are cooperating with authorities in the investigation. This was an isolated incident and there is no known threat to the public, she said.

"We express our sympathy to John’s family as they have experienced the loss of a loved one," Wilson said.

No arrests have been made. The Altoona Police Department and Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation are investigating this incident.

Grace Altenhofen is a news reporter for the Des Moines Register. She can be reached at galtenhofen@registermedia.com or on Twitter @gracealtenhofen.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Altoona police investigate shooting that left one dead last week