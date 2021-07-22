Altoona stabbing suspect in custody

Jul. 22—An Altoona man accused of stabbing a Reade Township man in May is in custody.

Jaiquain Steve Taylor, 26, was wanted on two counts of aggravated assault and one count each of simple assault, reckless endangerment and possessing an instrument of crime.

According to a criminal complaint filed by state police in Ebensburg, the May 24 incident began when Taylor became angry with someone at a home in the 700 block of Ridge Road for breaking his phone.

Troopers allege that Taylor confronted a man with a kitchen knife and stabbed him five times, and then fled the scene, the complaint said.

The victim was taken by private vehicle to UPMC Altoona Hospital, suffering from multiple stab wounds in the back and abdominal area that required surgery.

Taylor was arraigned July 16 by District Judge Frederick Creany, of Ebensburg, and sent to Cambria County Prison after failing to post 10% of $50,000 bond.