Altoona woman dies after being struck by vehicle Saturday on Alabama Highway 132

An Altoona woman died Saturday night when she was struck by a vehicle on Alabama Highway 132 in Etowah County, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

Catie K. Caudle, 33, was pronounced dead at the scene, at the highway’s 9-mile marker within the Altoona city limits, after she was struck at 7:06 p.m. by a 2012 Jeep Wrangler driven by Belinda N. Galimore, 64, also of Altoona.

ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division continues to investigate the incident.

This article originally appeared on The Gadsden Times: Altoona woman dies after being struck by vehicle