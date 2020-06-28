Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (AIMC): Hedge Funds In Wait-and-See Mode

In this article we will take a look at whether hedge funds think Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) is a good investment right now. We check hedge fund and billionaire investor sentiment before delving into hours of research. Hedge funds spend millions of dollars on Ivy League graduates, unconventional data sources, expert networks, and get tips from investment bankers and industry insiders. Sure they sometimes fail miserably, but their consensus stock picks historically outperformed the market after adjusting for known risk factors.

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) shares haven't seen a lot of action during the first quarter. Overall, hedge fund sentiment was unchanged. The stock was in 15 hedge funds' portfolios at the end of the first quarter of 2020. At the end of this article we will also compare AIMC to other stocks including Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE), Inogen Inc (NASDAQ:INGN), and DHT Holdings Inc (NYSE:DHT) to get a better sense of its popularity. Video: Watch our video about the top 5 most popular hedge fund stocks.

If you'd ask most investors, hedge funds are perceived as underperforming, old investment tools of yesteryear. While there are greater than 8000 funds with their doors open at the moment, Our researchers choose to focus on the top tier of this group, about 850 funds. These money managers manage most of the smart money's total asset base, and by watching their best picks, Insider Monkey has uncovered various investment strategies that have historically exceeded the S&P 500 index.

Now we're going to take a peek at the recent hedge fund action encompassing Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC).

How are hedge funds trading Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC)?

At Q1's end, a total of 15 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were long this stock, a change of 0% from one quarter earlier. By comparison, 22 hedge funds held shares or bullish call options in AIMC a year ago. With hedgies' capital changing hands, there exists a few notable hedge fund managers who were increasing their holdings significantly (or already accumulated large positions).